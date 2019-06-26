News

Happy that Srishty Rode is not publicly shaming anyone: Abigail Pande on Srishty–Manish breakup

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
26 Jun 2019 06:23 PM

MUMBAI: Post Srishty Rode and Manish Naggdev's break up, there have been many speculations and opinions formed on the couple’s personal lives.  Manish recently took to Instagram and posted a long open letter explaining his side of the story. Subsequently, several people started supporting either of them by taking sides. Television biggies Divyanka Tripathi and Kamya Punjabi came out in the open and extended their support to Manish. Meanwhile, Srishty found support in good friend Abigail Pande.

On Srishty’s recent Instagram post, Abigail not only supported her friend but also appreciated that she was mature enough to not discuss her personal life in public.

See Abigail’s comment.

For the uninitiated, Srishty and Manish dated for long period before calling it quits after the former returned from controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12.

