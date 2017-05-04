Hot Downloads

Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Nikita Dutta
Nikita Dutta
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Amit Sareen
Amit Sareen
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Karan Grover
Karan Grover

quickie
Farhan Imroze

I have nothing against one night stands: Farhan Imroze

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Harbhajan is all praises for Neha’s gang

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 May 2017 07:25 PM

Every episode of Renault MTV Roadies Rising is a storehouse of energy, action, emotions! The gang leaders along with Harbhajan Singh are constantly pushing the participants to do better than before. In the upcoming episode audience will view not just that but also get to watch Harbhajan say something applaud worthy to Neha’s gang.

In this episode all the teams will be seen fighting their way to become the ruling gang. In Neha’s absence Harbhajan was leading her gang and after their victorious performance when the gang leaders gave him the credit, Harbhajan said “It wasn’t just luck. Luck is in favor of only those who believe in themselves. When they came telling me they had lost all 3 previous tasks, I told them nobody knows how a race begins but how a race ends is viewed by everybody”.

He also made a special mention of Mandeep from Neha’s gang saying he is very strong and if he focusses he can give a tough time to a lot of people here.

Tags > Harbhajan Singh, Neha gang, Renault MTV Roadies, praises,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top