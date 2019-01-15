News

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul’s brand value close to nothing now!





MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's episode on Koffee With Karan grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Hardik insists he got carried away with the format of the show, but he was criticized strongly for his conduct. The cricketers received backlash from Twitterati, and BCCI was forced to take action against them.

Hotstar decided to pull down this controversial episode, and BCCI banned the accused from the ongoing India–Australia series. In addition, as per a media report, a men's personal grooming brand has suspended its contract with Hardik, costing him approximately Rs 2 crores.

His brand value has taken a huge hit. He is currently the face of six other brands, and they may take a similar decision soon.

Rahul had also signed a three-year contract with a sports brand, and the company is already considering a replacement for him.

