Harman and Saumya to adopt a baby in Colors’ Shakti

High voltage twist and turn is keeping the viewers hooked to Colors’ popular series Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms).

Recently, we saw Saumya (Rubina Dilaik), attempting suicide after being fed up of taunts. Fortunately for her, Harman (Vivian Dsena) saved her.

Saumya will breakdown in front of Harman and tell her that as she cannot borne a child and carry forward Harman's legacy, she feels she has no right to continue in his life.

After a lot of thoughts, the couple would collectively think of a solution to this problem. Read on to know what it is –

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes, Harman and Saumya will adopt a baby knowing that this is the only way to fulfill Soumya’s wish to become a mother and also make his family happy. Eventually, a lot more drama will unfold with the arrival of baby in the house, as the family would not agree to their decision of adopting a baby.”

We tried reaching Rubina but she remained unavailable for comments.

Will the family accept the child? It would be interesting to see how the track unfolds further.

Keep reading this space for more updates.