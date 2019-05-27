Harman and Soumya’s breakup in Shakti, Guddan in danger in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, and other Spoiler Updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Akshat and Guddan in danger

In the upcoming episode, Guddan is once again trapped in Perv’s deadly game. Perv has filled poisonous gas in house. Guddan needs to rescue her family within five minutes. She manages to save Dadi and then realizes that Akshat is locked in the room with a deadly snake. Guddan manages to bring Akshat back to a conscious state. Unfortunately, she gets bitten by the snake.

Krishna Chali London: Radhey and Krishna's marriage on the cards

In the upcoming episode, the fake Radhey has finally won Krishna’s trust. He is getting engaged to Krishna. This blunder has put Veer in a tight spot. During the engagement ceremony, Krishna slaps Veer for hurting Radhey. Veer determines to come back with strong evidence against the fake Radhey aka Mohan. Radhey and Krishna’s marriage is on the cards, while Veer has started planning his new scheme to expose Radhey.

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Harman and Soumya’s major confrontation leading to their break up

In the upcoming episode, Harman and Soumya’s relationship is coming to an end. Soumya is blamed for ruining Preeto’s life by bringing her ex-husband Nihaal. Harman’s huge accusations and his humiliation have broken Soumya completely. She becomes a kinnar again. Harman once again lashes out at Soumya and calls her a cheater. Their relationship eventually ends on a sour note.

Gathbandhan: Raghu challenges Dhanak In the upcoming episode, Raghu is determined to take revenge on Tawde and settle scores with him. Savitri adds more fuel to Raghu’s anger and provokes him. Raghu once again returns to the criminal world with a motive to not follow Dhanak anymore.

Divya Drishti: Deadly war between Drishti and Divyachini

In the upcoming episode, Divya aka Divyachini finally finds Drishti with Shikhar and thus attacks her.Drishti has tracked down Psachini living inside her sister Divya's body. Drishti is determined to save Divya from the evil Psachini. Drishti attacks Divyachini to save Divya. But Psachini is much more powerful than Drishti. Drishti finds it hard to fight back and save Divya.