Harman to marry Jasleen in Colors’ Shakti

Mumbai: Colors’ daily series Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) is all about drama! So much so, that the viewers cannot have more of watching the turbulence Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) has to go through with or without her beau Harman (Vivian Dsena).

In the recent episodes of the show, we have witnessed how Jasleen (Amrita Prakash) learnt the truth about Soumya being a kinner but yet, she is keen on living with Harman as his beloved wife. Not only that, she also came to face with the fact that Harman’s happiness is Soumya’s only priority.

As a build up of the situation, this time, Soumya will be more than heartbroken. Her world will seem to break down in front of her. Wondering why?

Well, that is because our hero – Harman, who will plight his troth to Jasleen!

Although we would have loved to see how Soumya wins back Harman’s unconditional love for her, this won’t happen and Harman will part ways with her by announcing his matrimonial plans with Jasleen.

Omg! What will Soumya do now?

