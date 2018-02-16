Home > Tv > Tv News
Harman to slip into COMA in Shakti!

By TellychakkarTeam
16 Feb 2018

Mumbai: Colors’ popular drama Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) now gears up for a major highpoint in its storyline.

The on-going episodes of the series revolves around the Aravan puja by kinners where Saumya (Rubina Dilaik) has decided to be a part of it against Harman’s (Vivian Dsena) wish. Saumya has taken this decision because this ritual will bless her with a boon to live with her love, Harman for the next seven births. The rituals of the puja require Soumya to sacrifice her marriage in order to born as a female in her next birth.

Unaware of her fate beyond this puja, Soumya will successfully complete all the rituals. Now here lies the major twist!

Our source informs us that devastated with Soumya’s decision to participate in the ritual, a tensed Harman will meet with an unfortunate accident and will slip into coma.

What do you think about Rubina Dilaik and Vivian Dsena?

The news of Harman slipping in coma will leave Soumya shattered and she will feel guilty for her act.

What will be the consequences of this? Only time will tell.

We tried but could not reach the actors for a comment. 

