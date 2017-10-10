Rashami Sharma Telefilms’ popular daily, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki that airs on Colors, has been keeping the viewers hooked to the series with its interesting twists and turns.

Tellychakkar.com had already reported that Harman (Vivian Dsena) will leave his house with Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) to stay with her in the kinner community.

Now, we hear that Harman’s decision is not going to be a cake walk as more troubles lie ahead for him. Read on –

Our source informs us, “Saaya will put forth a condition before Harman to earn money and it is only then that he will be given food. Harman will accept the challenge and decide to become a drummer to earn a living. He will be going along with all the Kinners to earn money by playing a dhol for the kinners to dance.”

What will Soumya do when she will get to know about Harman’s decision?

We tried to reach to get in touch with the actors but they remained unavailable.

