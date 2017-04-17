Harry Styles imitates Mick Jagger on TV show

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?
One Direction star Harry Styles poked fun at his new solo career as he impersonated the Rolling Stones star Mick Jagger on the TV show "Saturday Night Live".
Styles took a break from One Direction in 2016 to work on his solo album.
In a skit called "Celebrity Family Feud: Time Travel Edition", Styles played Jagger, one of his musical heroes in real life, reports mirror.co.uk.
Styles also showcased some of his new music on the show. The 23-year-old performed his single "Sign of the times" and a new song "Ever since New York", in his first TV performance as a solo artiste.
Styles, who will appear in filmmaker Christopher Nolan's forthcoming war film "Dunkirk", also showed off his acting skills in a sketch.
(Source: IANS)
