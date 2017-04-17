Hot Downloads

Harry Styles imitates Mick Jagger on TV show

By TellychakkarTeam
17 Apr 2017 11:25 AM

One Direction star Harry Styles poked fun at his new solo career as he impersonated the Rolling Stones star Mick Jagger on the TV show "Saturday Night Live".

Styles took a break from One Direction in 2016 to work on his solo album.

In a skit called "Celebrity Family Feud: Time Travel Edition", Styles played Jagger, one of his musical heroes in real life, reports mirror.co.uk.

Styles also showcased some of his new music on the show. The 23-year-old performed his single "Sign of the times" and a new song "Ever since New York", in his first TV performance as a solo artiste.

Styles, who will appear in filmmaker Christopher Nolan's forthcoming war film "Dunkirk", also showed off his acting skills in a sketch.

(Source: IANS)

