Rajinikanth
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Jay Bhanushali
Vivek Dahiya
Karan Grover
Akshay Kumar
Saurabh Pandey
Shekhar Suman
Aakanksha Singh
Piyush Sahdev

Harsh Vasishth to play Kritika Kamra's father

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Jan 2017 12:13 PM

Actor Harsh Vasishth has been roped in to play actress Kritika Kamra's father in upcoming TV show "Prem ye Paheli - Chandrakanta".

The show will feature Kritika and Gaurav Khanna in the lead. Kritika will play the title role in the show, to be directed and produced by Nikhil Sinha.

"I am privileged to work with Nikhil Sinha again. I really appreciate how he functions and one always gets to learn a lot from him. For me it's a big thing to be a part of such a big project of Nikhil sir," Harsh said in a statement.

"Prem ye Paheli - Chandrakanta" will be aired on Life OK.

(Source: IANS)

