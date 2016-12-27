Harshad Arora suffers ligament tear

Actor Harshad Arora, who is currently seen as a werewolf and a 'super cop' in TV show "Khunkhar- Super Cops Vs Super Villains", ended up getting hurt when his foot got twisted while he was shooting a fight sequence.



For an upcoming scene, Harshad had to jump from a height. However, he didn't land properly and ended up twisting his foot.



But the injury didn't deter him from going for another shot. After pack up, his pain aggravated so much that he had to rush to the doctor immediately. After consulting the doctor, Harshad was told that he has a ligament tear because of his jump, said a source from the show's set.



Talking about the incident, Harshad said in a statement: "I was on harness and landed with an impact on the ground due to which I twisted my foot badly and it led to ligament tear. I am supposed to be on bed rest. However, actors have no such thing as medical leave due to the fear of getting replaced," Harshad said in a statement.



"Hence, I am surviving on my physio sessions for which I have to go everyday, and additional help from the production team who are keeping my health in mind and not lining up any more action sequences at least for a while," he added.



"Khunkhar- Super Cops Vs Super Villains" is aired on Life OK.

(Source: IANS)