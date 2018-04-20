Home > Tv > Tv News
Has Mouni Roy started prepping up for Ekta Kapoor’s Mehrunissa?

20 Apr 2018

MUMBAI: There has been a strong buzz that Ekta Kapoor is in plans to bring the story of the royal queen Mehrunissa on her digital platform, ALT Balaji.

While the big ticket series has been rumoured to feature Ekta’s favourite Mouni Roy, what got our eyes twinkling is the fashionista’s mild confirmation on doing the series. We spotted Mouni’s Instagram story which looked like a book or a script on Mehrunissa which made us wonder if she is prepping to get into the skin of the character!

Whatever be the case, we must say that keeping the beauty of the queen in mind, watching Mouni as Mehrunissa would be a visual treat.

Mouni, who has been TV’s most favourite Naagin, is currently working for her next big film Brahmastra, which boasts of a strong cast comprising of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Though nothing is concrete as of now, we wonder how Mouni will squeeze in time to do the web original if she has given a nod to the show.

What do you think about Ekta Kapoor and Mouni Roy?

Are you excited to see Mouni Roy in the series? Comment below your excitement and stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates. 

