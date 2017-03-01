Hasan Zaidi RETURNS to TV with Life OK’s Sher-E-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Talented actor Hasan Zaidi will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in his next on TV!!

He will for the first time don a historical role in Life OK’s much-awaited historical Sher-E-Punjab: Ranjit Singh produced by Contiloe. As we know, the show will replace Kalash – Ek Vishwaas.

Hasan who has played powerful roles in TV shows Khotey Sikkey, Rishta.com, Powder will be back from a hiatus after his Sony PAL show Tum Saath Ho Jab Apne. The actor has been part of the big screen movies Horror Story, Dishkiyaon.

As per reliable sources, “Hasan will don the role of Hashmat Khan, the chief who got defeated in the battle field many a times by Maha Singh, father of Ranjit Singh. Later, as per the history books, Hashmat waged war against Ranjit Singh too.”

When contacted, Hasan told us, “Well, I am in talks for many offers. But there is nothing concrete at the moment.”

We also buzzed Producer Abhimanyu Singh and the channel spokesperson, but did not get any revert.

Watch this space for more updates.