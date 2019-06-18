News

Have Sriti Jha and Kunal Karan Kapoor called it quits?

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jun 2019 06:45 PM

MUMBAI: Kunal and Sriti have been one of the most talked about couples in telly town. Although the two have never publicly acknowledged their relationship, they have supposedly called it quits recently.

According to some media reports, things have not been fine between them since the past few months.

While it is only through social media that we often get sneak peeks of what's been going on in both their lives, they do not seem to be together now.

Sriti these days is seen essaying the role of Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, and her character is loved by the audience. Meanwhile, Kunal has been away from the television screens for quite some time.

past seven days