Have you missed your favorite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update.

: Missed an episode of your favorite show? Well, we are here to update you. Read on for written updates on all the shows you love!The episode starts with the competition. Lovely and Sikandar are waiting in the makeup room. Lovely takes Amyra aside and asks how could you be so comfortable with Kullfi suddenly. Amyra says we are just helping you with the play nothing else.Lovely asks Amyra to promise not to be friends with Kullfi. Amyra agrees with crossing her fingers behind. They both hug. Amyra recalls past about uniting Sikandar and Lovely.Kullfi request Sikandar to stop the fight and not to break Lovely’s trust. Sikandar hugs Chaudary and wishes a good luck. Kullfi asks why did you motivate them. Sikandar says we can never stand up showing others down. The host calls Sikandar and Lovely for their performance.Amyra and Kullfi hug each other. Rohan comes and tries to insult them. Both girls say nothing matters anymore. Sikandar and Lovely are performing the drama. Sikandar sings a song and they both perform. Gunjan is tensed.Mr. Chadda gets angry and leaves the hall. Gunjan also leaves the hall and goes out. She tells him both the girls are trying to bring Lovely and Sikandar together so they arranged this drama and asks him why he came out? Mr. Chadda says it was you who sent the divorce papersKullfi joins the stage and sings. Sikandar and Lovely continue the drama. Gunjan asks Mr. Chadda if they could both work together for Lovely and Sikandar’s divorce. Mr. Chadda agrees.Lovely asks Sikandar can you let me leave. Amyra looks confused and says these lines are not in the script.

The episode begins with Naira forgiving Dadi and Manish and having a conversation with them. Kartik brings the paper and tears it. Everyone is happy seeing that.Naira along with Luv and Kush watch an action film. Kartik turns it off and tells her not to watch. Dadi and Manish also says the same. At night, Naira gets a dream of somebody dead. She gets stunned and says Dadi was correct. I shouldn’t watch this.Kirti converses with Naksh and worries about Aditya’s presence. Naira convinces Kartik to let her study.Kartik asks Manish to begin giving paternity leaves. Manish and Dadi object to this. Kartik says I will help Naira in studies. Naira comes and says Kartik will show me, it’s correspondence course. Dadi says all the best.Kartik says we need to go to specialist and is about to leave. Naira falters. Kartik holds her. Dadi looks on stressed.

The episode starts with Pihu coming home and calming Raman down. Rohan and Karan watch this and Karan says this is such an exaggerated family. Rohan says this isn’t acting, this is love, these are genuine feelings and they both argue. Raman gets a call and leaves.The investigator asks Parmeet did you kidnap Ishita. Parmeet says no, I haven’t done anything. Raman inquires as to for what reason is Sudha dealing with you. Parmeet says I don’t know Sudha. The investigator goes out. Parmeet grins and says I kidnapped Ishita. Raman gets irritated and says I knew it, reveal to me where is she.The inspector gets a call and says keep a tab on the van. I will come. Raman says I will tag along. He gets Bala’s call. Bala says Appa needs a medical procedure.Karan thinks about why Rohan is feeling for them. Sudha gets some information about Ishita.Parmeet says Appa is hospitalized. Amma requests Raman to save Appa. Bala says Appa needs AB negative blood. Mr. Bhalla approaches Simmi to request AB negative blood giver.Rohan says my blood is AB negative, I will give my blood. Karan asks what are you saying. Mrs. Bhalla asks will you give blood. Ruhi asks are you certain, accompany me to the healing center.Sudha gets furious that Rohan has in their control. Ishita yells for help. Goons come in to search for her. She runs out. Goons pursue her.

The episode starts with Kabir saying to Zara that your obstinacy can break our connection. Zeenat reviews how Zara got furious on Ruksaar when she attempted to attack Kabir. Ruksaar says I will slap her as well.Ruksaar takes Kabir’s telephone and calls Zara, she says you raised hand on me so I will slap you as well, Zara says what? Ruksaar says I simply recall you slapping me. Zara reviews it. Kabir is staggered.Kabir says to Ruksaar that you cannot answer a slap with a slap, Ruksaar says I will. Kabir says she is your senior so regard her. On the off chance that you pardon her, God will bless you. I will bless you as well. Ruksaar says I will get blessing. Kabir so you won’t slap? She says yes. Zeenat looks on.Zara is cleaning her home. She says how to reveal to Ruksaar why I slapped her. Kabir says to Zara that its iftar time, come.Kabir and Zara sit for iftar, Kabir makes Zara eat from her hands. Ruksaar sees this and goes to advise to Zeenat, she smiles. Shahbaz thinks that Kabir went to Zara today as well.

The episode starts with Tanu considering Abhi telling that Kiara is his girl and this is the truth. She says Abhi went to Pragya’s home to see whether Kiara is his little girl; however, I realize that she isn’t his girl, else Pragya and Abhi would have joined together.She supposes that she is more wonderful than Pragya and cherishes Abhi more. She says Pragya left him and went. However, I was with him and am reliable to him. She acts insane and tells that she will love Abhi until she gets him.Pragya takes Kiara to her room.Abhi thinks of addressing Pragya. He thinks Pragya is his.