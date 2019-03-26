Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update

MUMBAI: Missed an episode of your favourite show? Well, we are here to update you. Read on for written updates on all the shows you love!



Kumkum Bhagya: Riya tries to rag Prachi but fails



The latest episode of the soap Kumkum Bhagya is loaded with a lot of drama. A phone call plays an integral role in taking the story forward. The episode begins with Pragya speaking to Abhi. She tells him that she is Prachi's mother. However, due to a change of weather and bad network service, they fail to hear each other's voice clearly. But Abhi informs Pragya that Prachi has dropped them and will return the phone as well.



After keeping down the phone, both of them realise that they have heard each other's voice before. Abhi drops the phone at Prachi's uncle's place and she tries to connect with Pragya. But again, due to bad weather, they are not able to connect. Prachi finds Abhi to be a nice person who helped her out so well unlike her own father who abandoned her and her mother. On the other hand, Pragya thinks about Prachi and the possibility of her meeting Abhi. She thinks about telling the truth to Prachi but then changes her mind. While driving back home, Abhi wonders how familiar Prachi's personality is to him.



Prachi and Sahana turn up at their college the next day. They like the lively crowd. Riya is the next one to enter who is a splitting image of K3G's 'Poo'. With her group of snobby friends, she rags new students. So, Prachi and Sahana too face them. When they introduce themselves, Riya and her gang start making fun of their native, but then Riya tells Prachi that she should slap a nerd who is just minding his own business. Here comes the twist! Now Sahana challenges Riya. She tells her that if Prachi has to slap the guy then she should go and kiss that same boy. Now guess what? The lady agrees. Sahana tells Prachi that she can do it but she has to use her brain for the same. Prachi approaches the boy and finds out that his name is Rahul. She asks him what it would be like if she came and kissed him. This shocks Rahul; however, soon he gets to know that he will get a kiss from Riya if only he let Prachi slap him. Rahul agrees and lets Prachi slap him.



Kundali Bhagya: Karan and Preeta’s closeness makes Monisha jealous



The episode begins with the Luthras planning a holi party while Chachi plans to bring Karan and Preeta close to each other. Shristi and Janki chalk out a plan to create situations that will compel Karan to confess his love to Preeta. Sarla demands to know their plan. Shristi reveals her plan of spiking Karan and Preeta’s drink in order to create favourable situations. Tanvi comes to Rishabh. She tells him to warm up as the family had made a mountain out of a mole and that he had done nothing wrong to feel guilty. Sammy joins the conversation and appreciates Tanvi’s sanity and maturity.



The holi party begins by Preeta smearing Karan with colour. While chasing her, Karan accidently puts colour on Shristi. Sammy puts colour on Shristi the same time and Karan chases Preeta while Sammy and Shristi play holi. While running from Karan, Preeta bumps into Rishabh. Preeta and Karan have their moment, where Karan rubs his cheeks on Preeta’s face.



Soon, Monisha enters the Luthra’s holi party. Karan and Preeta’s closeness makes her jealous. On the other hand, Beeji requests a waiter to get a glass of adulterated drink, but accidently, Rakhi gulps down Beeji’s drink. Beeji informs Bani about her daughter-in-law getting drunk. In the meantime, Prithvi enters. He greets Mahesh and takes his blessings.



Tujhse Hai Raabta: Villagers throw stones on Anupriya and Keshav



The episode begins with Anupriya revealing the source of Kalyani’s poison; however, by doing so, she risks to be the reason of Malhar’s suspicion. Later, in order to belittle Anupriya’s character, Sampada locks her and Keshav in the temple. Keshav breaks the temple window and just when Anupriya climbs through to the window, Sampada along with few village men enters. In front of the village men, Sampada pretends to be shocked to see Anupriya inside. Sampada instructs the men to blacken their faces. They also get tied up, while Sampada announces Anupriya’s intention to spend the night with a stranger in front of Aao Saheb and the villagers.



Upon getting to know about Anupriya’s condition, Kalyani reaches the spot to rescue her. Kalyani tries to explain the villagers that it was Atharva’s evil plan to humiliate Anupriya, but they pay no heed to her words. The villagers plan to hit Anupriya to teach her a lesson, just when Aao Saheb comes and backs Anupriya. He tells her to say something in her defence. But she remains mum and this makes the villagers demand for their death sentence. He then requests the sarpanj to stop the villagers but the latter tells the former that he can’t help because the matter has escalated beyond his capabilities. The entire scene makes Atharva and Sampada happy. They rejoice their victory. The villagers start throwing stones and bricks on them while Aao Saheb pleads for help. Soon Kalyani too reaches the spot and finds Anupriya in trouble.



Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal gets miffed with Popatlal as he doesn't want to visit Singapore



The episode begins with Gokuldham team coming to know from the travel agency that the trip to Singapore is not a joke but a reality. The travel agent asks them to submit their passports so that she can start processing their tour programme, and these words satisfy Sodhi, Taarak and Bhide. But Popatlal is yet to be convinced. To discuss about the trip, Bhide calls for an emergency society meeting in the evening. Iyer wonders who has planned the tour for them and agrees with Popatlal and feels that they shouldn't trust the masked person blindly. Except Popatlal and Iyer, Babita, Madhavi, Anjali, Komal, Roshan, Bapuji, Dr Hathi, Bhide, Jethalal, Taarak and Sodhi are excited about the trip. Later, when Bapuji is asked to share his opinion, he tells that faith keeps humanity united, and hence they must believe the masked man. Bapuji's view makers everyone happy, but Taarak reminds them of the condition.



Since Popatlal has not agreed to the trip, everyone try to convince him. But as he refuses to give his nod, Jethalal gets miffed with him. Taarak, Bhide, Sodhi everyone tries to convince him to cheer up and not remain upset. Jethalal feels no one should push Popatlal to say yes if he is not ready for the Singapore trip.



Shakti: Harman and Suomya find Rajat Singh



The episode begins with Suomya waking Harman up to go and find a good lawyer. He wishes her Holi and takes a sindoor box to fill her hairline as Holi wish. He promises to bring Soham back soon. The journalist waits for them. Harman asks if she knows any lawyer who isn’t afraid of the society and can appeal for their case in high court. The journalist says there is a lawyer, Rajat Singh. He is a man of resolve, and he can never leave any case in the midst. Harak Singh hears this and asks them to go and find this man. The journalist says he can be anywhere, amidst the crowd or sitting all alone. They stop by a fight among a crowd. The journalist recognizes him as Rajat Singh. Harman says the man appears to be some goon but she replies no goon can stay in front of him. Harman and Suomya walk towards Rajat Singh and request him to fight their case, but instead of replying, he walks to his bike and drives away. Rajat Singh brings the money he had won in the fight to a bar café and buys himself a drink.



On the other hand, the villagers reach Harak Singh’s house and tell him and Preeto that they came over to take Mata Ji’s idol. A kinner resides in their house and this house can’t be pure. The villagers break into the house holding Harak Singh, Preeto and Ravi a hostage. In the car, as Suomya watches the family photos, Harman assures Preeto they can fight and win this fight, it’s not about their right but also about her astitvya.



Before the villagers could take the idol, Preeto brings a burning log as lantern and runs towards the men. She claims there is a Durga in every woman. Meanwhile, the police also reach. Preeto follows the crowd outside, and blames the police constable for being of no help. He says that he has to take care of himself as well, to which, Preeto says if he was also a kinner like Suomya, he would have been able to fight the whole world.



Harman reaches Rajat Singh. He asks him to at least hear their case. Rajat Singh replies he does nothing but to fight and drink. At home, Harak Singh asks Ravi to clean his wound so that Harman can’t know about the incident. Rajat tells Harman it seems he needs more of pity than help. Suomya says neither law, nor courts are helping them. Rajat says God helps those who help themselves. Suomya qualifies she came over to him for this very purpose. They have heard none can fight rightfully in court better than him. Rajat asks them to go and offer some money, they will get many in black coats who claim to be lawyer. Harman says they came here to meet Advocate Rajat Singh. Suomya requests him to help them, she can’t fight for herself alone. She is a kinner and can’t fight for her rights. Rajat replies the world couldn’t provide justice to a woman and man, why would they do it for kinner. Harman says they have to make the world realize that everyone is equal in the eyes of law. Rajat replies the law is blind, masses are deaf, and courts are disabled without proofs; he left that path long ago. He couldn’t change their thinking, he now changed his path. His words make them feel helpless.



Ishq Mein Marjawan: Deep warns Tara



The episode begins with showcasing Tara in an angry mood. Deep throttles her and asks to get out of his life, while Tara says that he can’t do this. Chakor asks the principal why she is being suspended from the college but that Principal shows helplessness.



Netra asks what she should wear. She sees Arohi on TV. Arohi is screaming. This scares Netra. The screen shuts down. Netra comes out to look for it. She sees a door closed and says is someone inside? Deep says what she is doing here. Netra says who is inside. Deep says if she is crazy because no one is inside. Netra says in heart there is some secret behind this door that she needs to find out.



Deep and Netra get ready for holi. Netra says what is behind that door. She goes upstairs and tries to break the door in order to find out. Netra finds it’s all dark. She says the room is like the one she saw in the video. Deep comes and says that she didn’t trust him so now will tell her about this room. It reminds him of his wife Aorhi. Netra says sorry. A napkin with blood and something written on it gets stuck in Netra’s clothes.



Anju comes to the holi party and Chakor sees her. She asks what she is doing here. She says that she is here to meet Sameer, but Sameer says go from here, and that she has hurt his parents more than him. She apologizes to his parents but they leave. Anju says to Chakor that she took everything from her. Chakor asks if she loves Sameer. Anju says that she is not her daughter and asks her to stay away from her.



Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai: Naina's common cold problem annoys Sameer during honeymoon



The episodes begins with how Sameer and Naina's Honeymoon was the eighth wonder of the world. The two youngsters, who were in Ooty for their Honeymoon ended up fighting over petty things and making a mockery of it. Naina's innocence makes her commit blunders after blunders and Sameer gets caught for her stupidity.



Naina's common cold problem annoys him and he refuses to speak with her. She sneezes every time he gets closer to her. She requests him to forgive her because she is not sneezing intentionally. She makes him understand that no one can control these things. She also pulls his leg; she tells him that her Chacha and Chachi would have rushed to the chemist to get medicines for her. This miffs him and he tells her that should have gone on a holiday with them.



Another embarrassing incident happens later in the day. Naina had washed her and Sameer's clothes and had put in the balcony for drying. Now the cloths fall inside someone else's room. The guests complain to the Hotel reception, who in turn asks the staff to throw the clothes away. Sameer asks Naina to remain quiet, but she claims that the clothes are hers. Hailing from a middle-class family, she understands the value of money. She says the clothes that are about to be thrown worth Rs 6000 - 7000. Taking the cloths away from the staff, she returns to her room. Later, she tries to calm a miffed Sameer. Soon his heart melts, and to help her recover from cold, he asks her to have brandy. Now she gets stuck between her love for her husband and her values as she thinks consuming alcohol is a sin. Eventually, she exchanges the cups of coffee mixed with brandy and makes him have it.