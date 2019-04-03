Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update

MUMBAI: Missed an episode of your favourite show? Well, we are here to update you. Read on for written updates on all the shows you love!



Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Producers give Kullfi and gang a chance to perform



The episode begins with all the contestants forming lines for the audition. They haven't decided a song yet but Kullfi and her kids are so hungry that they are unable to concentrate. They notice the food that is being served to everyone for free. However, they don't know if it is for free and are scared of being caught.



Hence, they don't bother asking but just wait in the line in hunger. Sikander is on his way with Amyra to the competition. The organisers are checking for stories or good clips that would make their show shine. They find a few stories that would be scandalous enough for their show. Thee show producer then focuses on Kullfi's gang.



Seeing them in dirty clothes and a mask on their faces, she assumes that they have some interesting story. However, since they don't want to get caught, Kullfi and others come up with a lame story that doesn't get the producer's attention. Sikander and Loveleen are on their way to the audition with Amyra. However, Sikander can't stop thinking about Kullfi. He decides to speak to Mahindra and ask him about Kulfi.



Mahinder is still looking for Kullfi and can't help but lie. Loveleen calls up Mahindra to ask about Kullfi but Mahindra lies about it. Loveleen then informs Sikander that Kullfi is adjusting better and is fine. The producer is on her way to have lunch with her subordinates when she notices Kullfi and her gang. She wonders who they are when she realises that they have run away from Amma Ji's bal ashram and have a reward of Rs. 50,000 on their head. She then asks her associates to keep a close watch on them as they would be a good story for the show.



After making them wait for a very long time, just when Kullfi and her gang have almost given up, the producer asks her volunteers to go and get the kids for an audition. Ass Kulfi and her gang are heading for the audition, Sikander and Amyra reach the venue. Sikander senses Kulfi's presence around and wonders how she is doing.



Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Komolika and Mohini gang up to kick Prerna out



The episode begins with Mishka following Komolika and feeling bad about how Anurag and Prerna got married. Komolika cuts her off and tells her that drama doesn't suit her. She then reveals to Mishka that Prerna has signed the papers. Komolika then asks Mishka to be very careful as she is not thrilled by her presence as well. Mishka rushes to look for Prerna so she can tell her about Komolika's evil plan.



Nivi and Anupam are discussing Anurag and Prerna. Nivi claims that Anurag still has feelings for Prerna. However, when Anupam agrees and says that he is happy with Anurag and Prerna's wedding, Nivi loses her cool. She then states that marriage happens between equal statuses.



She then asks Anupam to leave the room because she is upset with him. The next day, Anurag wakes up in Prerna's room and is still in a daze. Anupam enters to break the news to Anurag. He reveals that Anurag got married to Prerna again in front of everyone in that very room and that Mohini also slapped him for what he did. At the Sharma residence, Komolika enters to tell Veena that Prerna will be thrown out of the Basu residence.



Veena is upset with Komolika and tells her to leave. Shivani and Veeena are worried for Prerna as they assume Komolika has something to do with it. Komolika then reveals to them that she made Prerna sign a 'guilt admittance' paper. Komolika reads out the entire document to Veena and Shivani. She then insults Veena and calls her a 'mastermind' again. Komolika asks Veena to decorate the house as her daughter is coming home. Anurag is flipping out as he is scared of what Komolika might do to Prerna or him. Komoliika then goes up to Mohini and tells her that Prerna's scene is finally sorted so she will be kicked out of the house. Mohini adds that she can't stand Prerna anymore, so they should kick her out.



Komolika then confronts Prerna about the previous day. Surprisingly, Prerna already knows and tells her that she knows Komolika got her intoxicated. Komolika asks Prerna how come she doesn't remember the other drama but that she signed the papers. It turns out that Veena had called Prerna and informed her about the same.



Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira doubts Puru Mama's intentions; upsets Kartik



The episode starts with Naira wishing to tell Kartik that she saw Puru's gift for Mansi in the trash can. However, Kartik, who is in a mood to romance his wife, doesn't let her say anything. When Kartik and Naira spend time together, Puru seeks their consent to visit their room.



He surprises Naira with another gift. He gifts Naira an expensive necklace and earring set. Naira refuses to take it, but Kartik asks her to accept it because he can't say no to Puru. He insists Naira should wear it and asks Kartik to help her. Kartik struggles to fix the necklace, and this gives a chance to Puru to get closer to Naira once again.



Later in the day, everyone gears up for Gangaur Puja, and the family gathers in the living area to celebrate. Naira suggests that the men should also help them in making the idols. Dadi agrees, and the men join the women in making the idols. That's when Puru Mama gets another chance to touch Naira inappropriately.



Naira is confused about Puru Mama's behaviour, and she hasn't had a good first impression of him. Moreover, when she sees Puru holding Mansi's hand, she senses something is wrong between the two. Naira tells Kartik about Mansi's behaviour with Puru Mama. She feels Mansi is upset with Puru Mama for a reason no one knows. Hence, she feels they must check with Mansi.



Puru Mama overhears Naira and Kartik's conversation. He tries to cover up his act by stating that kids in the family often get upset with the elders and that it is quite a common thing. Hence, he asks her to relax. Kartik feels embarrassed after Naira doubts Puru Mama's intentions, so he asks her to say sorry to him.



Naira approaches Puru Mama to apologise to him, and he comforts her by saying he not offended. Mansi sees Puru's gestures from a distance and looks at him with disgust.