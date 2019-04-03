Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update

MUMBAI: Missed an episode of your favourite show? Well, we are here to update you. Read on for written updates on all the shows you love!



Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Taarak saves Jethalal from an embarassing situation



The episode starts with everyone being in Sentosa Island and enjoying every bit of the adventure trip. Jethalal, who has no idea what bungee jumping is, wishes to do it along with Taarak Mehta, Anjali, and Babita.



He insists on trying bungee jumping but gets a shock after knowing what it is. He sees a man doing it and frets after realising that it is about diving in the air.



However, Jethalal doesn't want to feel embarrassed in front of Babita after showcasing his daredevilry. Hence he asks Taarak to save him from embarrassment. He takes the instructor's help and asks him to deny permission to Jethalal because of overeating before bungee jumping.



With the instructor's help, Taarak saves Jethalal from an embarrassing situation. Jethalal succeeds in pretending that he was keen on bungee jumping, but because he had overeaten, he cannot do it.



Later, Goli and Tapu along with their Facebook friends do bungee jumping to experience the adrenaline rush. The youngsters have fun while doing so and take part in other adventure activities. After having fun together, Goli and Tapu's friends leave.



Meanwhile, Popatlal finds a man on the beach who also happens to be a journalist. Like Popatlal, the man is single and is looking forward to his bride soon. However, he enjoys every moment of his life without worrying. The stranger's attitude towards life inspires Popatlal to enjoy life and live it to the fullest.



Bhide, who is in search of Popatlal, finds him on the beach. Bhide is glad Popatlal found someone to talk to.



Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai: The couple is locked out of the house



The episode starts with Kanji changing the cylinder. Naina pretends that she could have done it but she had to knead dough. Sameer says you came here before me so I couldn’t do it. They cutely argue over it. She admits she does not know how to do it as Chachiji used to send her and Preeti outside for other work instead of kitchen chores. She also realises that he is afraid of changing cylinder. He replies that he is not even afraid of a lion. She says Sameer Maheshwari can do this and that but not change cylinder. He teases her that she does not even know the difference between jeera and ajwain. She picks up the roller to scare him and he runs away. Naina sends Kanji home for the day. Sameer asks her why she did this but she refuses to talk to him.



Taiji insists that she also had a right on a piece of jewellery given to Naina. Tau ji says we still have a right over it. Bela points out that Rakesh has taken money in return of it. Even Bhabhi ji said it once that it can be given to Naina. Tai ji lies that she never said anything like that. I had kept it for Pralay’s wife. Anand asks them how they can ask for it from Naina now as she is married. They insist that Naina is married to a rich family now. She can have many such necklaces. Anand refuses but his brother tells his wife to call Sameer’s Mama. Tell them that Anand has stealthily given it to Naina. They stole it from us. Bela offers to give her another necklace instead but Anand wants to give it to Preeti in her marriage. Anand asks them to share the price of that kundan necklace. Tau ji quotes 1 lac. Anand agrees to give his share (50k). He asks for some time. Tau ji wants it in writing. Tai ji brings a neighbour to be their witness.



Sameer is standing in the balcony while Naina is near the pool. They make faces at each other. Both of them are feeling hungry and head downstairs. He tells her not to make anything for him. I will make tea for myself. She tells him to make it on his own. He thinks he won't get food today. I will have tea and biscuit. Inside, Naina is irked with his tantrums. She suddenly realises that she left the gas on. Sameer is looking for lighter. He is about to light it when she comes running to the kitchen. She scolds him for not catching the smell of gas. She takes him outside. The main door gets locked. They don’t have either keys or wallet.



Anand writes the letter as per his brother’s wish. A neighbour stands there as witness. Bela cries silently. Tau ji tells the neighbour to sign on it as well. These days even brothers are backstabbing each other so I need this paper. She signs it reluctantly. Tau ji gives the letter to his wife. It isn’t just a piece of paper but a note of 50k. Tai ji takes the lady with her.



Bela tells her husband she isn’t lying. Bhabhi ji said that herself. Anand tells her he knows it. I will arrange this money anyhow. I wont let anyone harm Naina at all. Naina shouldn’t know about it. She promises him.



Sameer and Naina are sitting next to the pool. The key maker will be available tomorrow. They have nothing to do not even studies. He is glad that they will be free for a day. Shall we go to Mama ji’s house? She refuses. He wants to go to Naina’s house but she knows Chachi ji will scold her for not taking care of the keys. They cannot even go to hotel as they don’t have enough cash. They both realise that they haven’t eaten anything since morning. She apologizes to him for fighting with him especially in front of Kanji. He says the same about himself. I should have been quiet as you are my responsibility. She smiles. You are my responsibility too. They share an eye lock and hold hands. Sameer decides to have poolside dinner. They go to bring food from outside. Sameer and Naina feed food to each other as they sit next to poolside. He suddenly coughs. She pats his back asking him if he is fine. Seeing her close to him, he asks for a lip kiss. She turns to go so he pretends to cough again. She realises he has been acting. He asks her if they should do something else. I mean we can sleep. We have the best surrounding. Shall we sleep now? She suggests sleeping in the garden. They head to the garden hand in hand.