Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update

MUMBAI: Missed an episode of your favourite show? Well, we are here to update you. Read on for written updates on all the shows you love!



Kundali Bhagya: Karan arrested for trying to kill Sherlyn



The episode starts with Sameer hugging Srishty. Kareena sees them together. Kareena warns Sameer to stay away from Srishty or else she will send him to his village. Kareena says she will never let Sameer and Srishty get married. Kareena threatens to call up Sameer's parents.



Srishty tells Kareena that she hugs Karan and Rishabh Sir as well since all of them are her friends. Srishty says she can send Sameer back to his village and says she is not in a relationship with Sameer.



Kareena says she knows that Srishty and Sameer are seeing each other.



Elsewhere, Karan is trying to break into Sherlyn's house. Rishabh and Preeta are trying to call Karan but he doesn't respond. Rishabh gets angry at Karan for not being able to help his brother.



Karan finally manages to break the door and enters Sherlyn's home.



At Luthra house, Kareena calls up Srishty's mother Sarla to inform about her daughter hugging Sameer. Janki picks up the phone and they have an altercation. Kareena asks Janki to hand over the phone to Sarla.



Kareena tells Janki to call Sarla. Janki pretends to be Sarla over the phone and talks to Kareena. She listens to Kareena and asks her to send Srishty home and that she will talk to her in person.



Kareena asks Sameer to pack up his bags and asks him to go back to his village. Kareena asks Srishty to tie rakhi on Sameer's wrist in order to save him from going back to his village. Srishty agrees to Kareena's condition and decides to tie rakhi to Sameer. But she is unable to do this and finally refuses to tie a rakhi. Srishty then plays a game and tries to trick Kareena. Srishty and Sameer fake a fight. Kareena realises that Sameer and Srishty are just friends and asks Srishty to leave.



Karan is inside Sherlyn's home and it is shown that Prithvi is speaking to someone over the phone. Sherlyn starts shouting and Karan enters her room. Police enters and arrests Karan for trying to kill her. Sherlyn pretends to have lost consciousness.



Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Popatlal agrees to go with his companion



The episode starts with Taarak and Anjali, Bhide and Madhavi, and Sodhi and Roshan taking advantage of the excursion by reviewing their special night. The children, Goli and Tapu, partake in experience exercises.



They don’t realize that somebody is keeping a watch on them on the command of the veiled man.



Tujhse Hai Raabta: Aparna cries



The episode starts with Aparna crying and hugging Aao Saheb. Aao Saheb asks her to stop crying and says nobody will cry or mourn for Rao Saheb’s death. She says tears are a sign of weakness and asks everyone to go. Aparna asks what are you doing? Aao Saheb slaps her again and again and asks her to stop her tears. She says I said that nobody shall cry, and asks all people to control their tears. Kalyani involves Aao Saheb and asks her no longer to prevent her tears.

She asks her to allow her feelings come out and says you are paining your self by doing this. She asks her to cry and let the tears flow. Aao Saheb if my tears and ache comes out then how i can take revenge for Rao Saheb’s dying. She says that’s why I have ignited the firewood of revenge at the back of my tears, and says your husband has killed my husband. She pushes Kalyani from the swing. Anupriya holds her. Aao Saheb says I can take revenge of my sindoor with Malhar’s blood and asks where is he? She shouts asking him to come out.



Malhar comes infront of Aao Saheb. Aao Saheb says I will not leave you. Malhar looks unhappy. Kalyani says how can you say this? Azooba has dedicated suicide. She asks how are you going to blame Malhar for his demise. Aao Saheb says that Malhar is a murderer and don’t deserve the stars on his shoulders. She pulls out the stars from his uniform. She says Rao Saheb turned helpless and took this intense step and says you’re a murderer. Malhar breaks down. Anupriya tells Aao Saheb and Malhar that they could by no means recognize their pain.



Sampada blames Malhar for threatening Appa and making him helpless to commit suicide. She says Appa died because of you. Kalyani asks Sampada to have shame and says this isn’t the time to take personal revenge from Malhar. She says Malhar has stooped low and tells Kalyani that Malhar didn’t rely on you and trusts Keshav. She asks why are you favoring him, while he doesn’t agree with you. She says Deshmukh's own family enemy is Malhar Rane. Anupriya says no Aao Saheb. Kalyani is greatly surprised. Anupriya says what are you doing, and why are you punishing her for no mistake.



Aao Saheb says if Kalyani takes Malhar’s side then no one would have any relation with her, not even Anupriya. Anupriya and Kalyani cry. Aao Saheb says if you don’t comply with me then you have to see my demise as well. Kalyani hears Moksh crying and says before turning into a wife, I am a daughter, but earlier than that I’m a mom. She tells that this time, my Billu needs me. She runs to the room. Malhar says I will continually repent that Appa took this step, but do not blame me for his dying. Kalyani takes Moksh and hugs him. She keeps him within the cradle.