Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update

MUMBAI: Did you miss an episode of your favourite show? Well, we are here to update you. Read on the written updates on all the shows you love.

Naagin Season 3 – Bela reminisces her times with Vikrant; Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor promote ‘Stree’

The episode starts with Anu’s boyfriend Shaan’s entry. She introduces him as their new investor as Shaan is also the new investor for the heritage hotel project. The family is elated to meet him.

Andy asks Maahir to take Shaan along with them as they go to the party in the haveli. Maahir goes to get Bela who is speaking to Vish. She informs Bela that she has removed Yuvi's body from the morgue and so, no one will be able to catch her now.

Vish and Bela apologize to each other. Later, Bela finds Anu and says sorry to her for the loss of her mother, but Anu is in no mood to be good to her and lashes out at her saying that she will never forgive her.

Bela wonders why she is trying so hard to make it up with Anu! Bultu is scared of going to the haveli, but Maahir warns him against doing anything bad now.

As Bela and Mahir plan to leave, Anu comes and tells them that she and Shaan will also come along with them. Vish resigns from her job in the police station and Ajithab seems clearly disturbed as he asks her why she is leaving.

They reach the haveli. Bela is in for a shock as she sees Aditya alive. Aditya tells her that she hadn’t killed him; she left him unconscious and that’s why now he is back and he is with her enemies.

Aditya warns her to listen to him and do what he asks her to. Bela looks at the site and feels sad that they are going to ruin it for a hotel. Maahir tells her that he is not going to destroy the temple.

The receptionist warns Shaan and Maahir against going out after evening and also turning back to look if someone called out to them.

Bela tells Maahir that she has to meet a friend of her father's. She reaches the haveli and remembers her times with Vikrant. Suddenly she sees Maahir there.

Vish walks up to her and asks if she is getting attracted to Maahir, and she tells Bela that they should kill the murders while they are in the village. The team arrives at a local tailor shop to get some dresses for the party.

As they reach the shop they see actor Rakjumar Rao in the shop, who essays the role of a tailor in the movie Stree, who informs them that he has a girlfriend who is actually invisible to others.

Aditya once again irritates Bela asking her to listen to him. Bella signals Vish to kill him. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao talk about their movie and also about the elusive Stree. Bela and Vish watch the party as Bela wants to get rid of Aditya.

Anu finds a ring on the floor and thinks that Shaan is proposing to her. She instantly says yes to him. Vish and Bella meet, Vish tells her that they should kill everyone today. Bela tells that they should only kill Aditya for now. She walks towards a man clad in a hooded jacket and sees Stree flying in front.

Ishq Subhan Allah – Maha Episode – Kabir takes a stand for Zara

The episode starts with Imran and Kabir discussing the rumours floating on social media that Zara was responsible for the death of Niloufer. Khalid and Qazi Hashmi are inciting the crowds to spread rumours which will then compel Kabir to divorce Zara.

Zara wants to see Niloufer for the last time as she is feeling guilty, she wears a burqa on Kabir’s advise and goes to see her dead body in the morgue accompanied by Imran and Reema. As she leaves the morgue, reporters bombard her with questions and demand replies. Kabir comes to her rescue and asks reporters not to believe in rumours.

The police inform the reporters that Niloufer was brought into the hospital alive and was responding to the treatment, but she was murdered by someone. She died in the hospital and they are waiting for post-mortem reports.

At Ahmand house, Shahbaz confronts Kabir for not acting on his principles and tells him that he plans to make him a Qazi but he is not working for the society.

Zara tells Kabir that she wanted to change herself and do everything as Kabir desired. She seeks permission to visit her parents to wish them Eid Mubarak. Kabir agrees to accompany her to wish them.

Zeenat refuses to greet Eid Mubarak as she is mourning; the rest family members greet one another Eid Mubarak.

Zara serves food to Kabir; she has prepared all his favourite food. Zeenat watches this and tells that Zara is acting to gain Kabir’s support.

Qazi Hashmi and Kabir have a confrontation over blaming Zara and declaring her anti-Islamic for anyone who supported her. Zara feels boycotted by all guests.

Kabir politely gives it back to Hashmi by reminding him that it was anti-Islamic to blame an innocent person and also listening to rumours and acting on them was gunah-e-azeem.

Qazi Hashmi being qazi, it was a very serious offense on his part. Hashmi is cornered and he is furious. He tells Kabir that he won’t say anything but the people will create problems for such a thought.

An angry Hashmi walks out of the party and Shahbaz, Kabir and Aisha are shocked to see him behave like this. As Hashmi walks out, the other guests also leave.

Shahbaz blames Kabir for his rude behavior with Qazi and Kabir tells him that as Zara is his wife he had to take a stand for her.

Zara reminds Kabir that there is only one day left for the second divorce, and he needs to take a decision soon. He tells her that he wants to stay with her and doesn’t want to leave her. She tells him that she also wants the same and they have a romantic moment together.

Zeenat bribes a woman to incite Zara to fight for getting a divorce for her. But Zara advices to take family help to resolve this issue. Kabir is impressed by her ability to handle things against divorce /Khula.

Qayamat Ki Raat - Gauri and Raj leave for Sumergarh

The episode starts with Raj getting some clothes out for Gauri. He tells Gauri to go and change and he will change in the washroom. They ask each other about the kind of a life partner they wanted. Later Raj is mesmerized to see Gauri in a saree.

Raj tells that he will not want them to hurry into this, as this marriage is new for both of them. He says that he would like them to know each other well and want to be together.

Suddenly, Gauri sees a Chameleon and screams. Raj and Gauri try to get rid of it. Kalasur, who is watching them, orders the poisonous reptile to attack Raj. However, finally they get rid of it.

Later Raj and Gauri accidentally step into the shower and get all drenched. Now Gauri is forced to change her clothes and she opens the cupboard and sees Karuna there. She mocks Karuna asking why she is not getting sleep now.

Gauri warns Karuna and says that she has protected the family from Kalasur and her. Karuna tries grabbing Gauri's hand but gets thrown back due to the Raksha kawach.

Ananya comes to know that Gauri knows everything and decides to help Gauri. She manages to record the conversation between Kalasur and Karuna.

Karuna screams at Kalasur asking him why he is so keen on having Gauri. Kalasur asks her to keep a watch on Gauri and find an opportunity to kill Raj. Raj, on seeing Gauri sleeping on the couch, picks her up to make her feel comfortable on the bed.

The next day, the family waits for Gauri, as Prithvi wants to gift her something. Gauri wakes up and asks Raj how come she slept on the couch and woke on the bed. Raj plays a prank on her by telling her that she has forgotten everything that has happened, she gets worried but then realizes that he is pulling her leg.

Gauri is handed with the responsibility of the house. Gauri seeks permission to go to Sumergarh with Raj and says that she wants to go to the temple there.

Madhvi speaks of going away now as the marriage is done. Karuna gets worried as she knows she cannot leave the place. Gauri is worried about Karuna going with her family.

Gauri makes an excuse and asks her father to let Ananya and Karuna stay back. Later, she threatens Karuna saying she will be constantly watching her. Gauri also says that she is going to Sumergarh with Raj to find the truth.

As the family packs to leave, Karuna sees an opportunity to remove the Raksha kawach from Gauri's father's hand. She cuts it off with scissors.