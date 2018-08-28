Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update

MUMBAI: Missed an episode of your favourite show? Well, we are here to update you. Read on for written updates on all the shows you love!

Ishq Subhan Allah: Shahbaz Tells Kabir to Divorce Zara

The episode starts with the inspector coming and telling the family that Nilofar died due to poisoning. They say that Zara is the suspect in this case. Kabir asks them if they have any proof. They ask Kabir where Zara was when Nilofar was murdered. He says she was with me. They tell him that he will have to prove this or else the police will come with proof and arrest Zara.

Zara is tensed. Kabir hugs her and consoles her. Some people barge into Kabir’s house and tell him that he is committing a sin by supporting a murderer. Kabir tells them that there is a court in our country, and if she is a criminal and it is proved, then he will definitely support them.

Hashmi says to Khalid that we have trapped Kabir. Now he will have to divorce Zara. Shahbaz says to Kabir that you keep taking Zara’s side when she makes mistakes. He and Kabir get into an argument when he gives him an ultimatum and tells him that either he or Zara can live in this house or he has to divorce Zara.

Zara comes and tells Shahbaz that he doesn’t have to go anywhere and she is the one who will leave the house and go. He tells her that she has to leave Kabir’s life and go forever. Kabir says I am saying sorry but Shahbaz leaves.

Zara offers prayers and asks God to show her the right way. Zeenat comes and tells Zara the best she could do for the family is to leave Kabir and go, as no one sacrifices their happiness for others, and by doing this, she becomes the bigger person. Zara says I didn't know my prayer will be a curse for me.

Zara says to Kabir that whatever is happening in this house, including the destruction, is because of her and he should follow Shahbaz’s instructions.

Kabir says no way will he divorce her as he can't live without her. She tells him that one can't be selfish and think only about their happiness, Kabir says he is selfish and he won't let her go anywhere. Zara gets sad and says fine, then I will take divorce (khula) from you. He is stunned.

Kabir tells Zara that he loves her very much and to trust him that he will not let anything happen to her. They both hug each other.

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka: Nandini’s Housewarming Ceremony

The episode starts with Mauli asking Kunal why he is very low these days and what’s wrong with him. He tells her not to worry and that he is fine. She reminds him that they have to attend Nandini’s housewarming party today. She shows the gift she has bought for Nandini, but she doesn’t know that Kunal has bought a separate gift for her.

In the evening, Nandini welcomes everyone to her new house. Mauli gives her the gift she purchased for her. It’s a nameplate and when Nandini is trying to fix it and the plate is going to fall, Kunal comes and helps her out.

Everyone says how much they miss Nandini and encourages Kunal to sing and lighten the mood of the party. While singing ,he keeps looking at Nandini.

Nandini gets upset and leaves when Kunal comes and tells her that he has got something for her. He is about to give the gift when Pramila comes there and tells them that everyone is calling them.

Dida tells everyone that they should play truth or dare. The game begins and everyone has to choose truth or dare, and finally, the bottle stops at Nandini. She says she wants to do a dare, and Dida tells her to drink a glass of beer along with her. Nandini agrees and drinks the beer.

Nandini is drunk. Mauli says that she must have gotten drunk for the first time in her life. Nandini says that she loves Mauli and that she is her best friend for life. Everyone leaves and tells Nandini to have a good sleep. Nandini thinks of Kunal and suddenly the doorbell rings and she is stunned to see Kunal.

Bepannaah: Arshad Wins the Biryani Competition

The episode starts with Aditya talking while cooking. Everyone tells him to concentrate on his biryani. Noor wishes that Aditya wins this competition as Zoya will be impressed.

The competition is done, and everyone is waiting for the results. Wasim says that Zoya is the judge of this competition. She tastes both the dishes and tells Aditya that his biryani is yummy and it can be served in a five-star hotel. She sees Arshad upset and she tastes his biryani too and tells him that it very simple and it can be eaten on a daily basis and declares him as the winner, Aditya, Noor, and Arjun are disappointed.

Zoya asks Aditya if he felt bad. He tells that he knows she is honest and that’s what he likes about her. Arshad thanks Zoya for selecting him as a winner; everyone encourages Zoya to sing. She agrees on one condition: if Aditya will sing along with her. He agrees to sing along with her. Zoya starts to sing and Aditya joins in and imagines them to be together.

Arshad’s mother tells Zoya she should dance also. Arshad asks her to dance and they both dance. Aditya keeps singing the song and feels jealous to see Zoya dancing with someone else.

Arjun says this wasn’t the plan. You make the biryani and he wins. You sing while he dances with Zoya! I think it is time to activate the original plan. Aditya agrees. It is time!

Aditya calls Arshad for an emergency case. Arshad excuses himself. Zoya too has to take the biryani somewhere. Roshana sends her with Arshad. Arjun sends Noor after them. Wasim looks pointedly at Aditya as soon as he steps out of the room.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira–Kartik Miss Each Other

The episode starts with Manish asking Kartik to start office from today. He gives him a file and tells him to study it well for the presentation. Kartik opens the file but hears Suhasini telling Suwarna to prepare presents for Kirti and Mansi as it is Raksha Bandhan the next day.

Kartik is happy when he goes to meet Mansi and Kirti. Naira will also be there. Suhasini comes to know that Naira’s family is keeping the function in the hotel. They refuse to go and they don't want Kartik to meet Naira. Kartik is disappointed and prays to get another opportunity to meet Naira.

The Singhanias are waiting for a reply from the Goenka family. The get a call and are informed that Mansi and Kirti will come, finish the function, and then head back to their in-laws’ place. Naira is upset to know this.

Naira comes to the market with Kirti to buy a rakhi for Naksh. She feels the presence of Kartik but is unable to locate him. But Kartik is also present there; he has come along with Luv and Kush.

In the store, many things make Kartik and Naira think about their past. They spot each other but cannot speak and Kirti is waiting for Naira and she has to leave.

Kartik is working on his presentation when Ashi comes and starts to disturb him. He is in some thoughts. He says Naira don’t disturb me and then realizes that Naira is not here, and it is Ashi.

Suwarna hears it and comes and advises Kartik to forget Naira and to move on as it is high time he did it. Naira comes to see a glimpse of Kartik. He comes out of the house and she is hiding behind the cars. She sees him and leaves from there.

Kartik goes to Suhasini’s room to get over his discomfort. Suhasini is shocked to hear Kartik murmuring about Naira while sleeping.

Kundali Bhagya: Preeta and Srishti Meet Karan

The episode starts with Prithvi wondering what is Preeta doing here and why she has come to meet Karan. He is worried when he gets a call from Sherlyn and he tells her to hang up as he is a mess now.

Karan asks Preeta what does she mean by she knows everything. She tells him that she knows he hasn’t done anything and that he was framed. She further tells him that she saw him very high and he was not able to stand then there is no way he can do something like that.

Sherlyn tells Karan that they know that he is innocent and not to worry. Preeta says that she is going to tell the truth to everyone. Srishti tells that no one will believe her now.

Karan stops her but she doesn’t listen to him. He asks her has she told Sarla about it because he cannot see her mother again being insulted. Preeta and Karan then have a romantic moment.

Prithvi is standing in the corner and watching all this. He is worried about what is going on. The cop tells him to go from there but he tries to bribe the cop. The cop warns him and he decides to leave.

Karan and Preeta tell each other that they can’t see anything wrong with each other. Preeta says that she can't leave Karan in this state. They hug each other, Prithvi sees this and gets very angry and shocked. The cop comes and takes him away.

The police inspector comes and tells them that the time has ended and Preeta must leave. Karan says that it is very strange as no one is believing the girl who is saying the truth but still he believes that she will bring him out.

Ishqbaaaz: Anika and Shivaay’s Sweet Argument

The episode starts with Anika being adamant that it must be Shivaay who puts haldi on her. She deliberately burns her hands in the kitchen, Shivaay comes to her rescue and tells her that she is so crazy. Everyone insists that Shivaay put haldi on Anika’s hand, he finally agrees and puts it on her.

Anika later teases Shivaay about her victory and asks him to admit that he cares about her, which he refuses to do. He says that he won’t admit it as he actually doesn’t care. Anika tells Shivaay that maybe he will not accept it but his actions speak the truth.

Anika and Shivaay again have an argument about who will sleep on the couch and bed. Shivaay then decides to sleep on the floor, and Anika joins him.

In the middle of the night, Shivaay wakes up and he sees a dream of his parents screaming. Anika tells him that it was just a bad dream.

Anika tells him that she won’t ever talk to him about this until he himself decides to do so. She tells him to sleep on the bed but he tells her that he doesn’t matter to him where he sleeps on the floor or bed.

Anika breaks down into tears and says that it may not bother him, but it does to her very much. She says that she can’t bear seeing him troubled and once again consoles him and helps him back to sleep.

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Tevar Tells Everyone That Kullfi Is His Daughter

The episode starts with Lovely asking Kullfi to sing properly. Kullfi requests Lovely to be with her backstage. She says she can’t as she needs to be with Amyra. Kullfi gets emotional and starts crying.

Tevar gives Amyra his best wishes and tells her to perform well. Amyra is worried as the lyrics from her hand are erased. She is very tensed.

Amyra tries to open the door but it’s locked from outside. She thinks that Kullfi locked her. Sikandar is called on stage and he tells the audience that a girl has inspired him to sing this song. Sikandar praises Kullfi. Lovely is finding Amyra.

Tevar comes to Kullfi and tells her that she shouldn't cry and encourages her to sing, he presses the button and Kullfi by mistake comes on stage. Sikandar is shocked to see her, but they both give an awesome performance.

Amyra is heartbroken to see this. She sees her father hugging Kullfi and thinks that Sikandar locked her here so that he could perform with Kullfi.

Sikandar tells that this girl inspired him to sing this song. The host of the show asks Sikandar what relationship he has with her and who is she. Sikandar praises her.

Tevar comes there and tells everyone that Kullfi is his daughter, he tells Kullfi to hug him as he is her father, Kullfi and Sikandar are shocked, and they both hug each other. Kullfi asks Sikandar whether Tevar is telling the truth.

Ishq Mein Marjawan: Aarohi Points a Gun at Virat

The episode starts with Aarohi telling someone to switch off the lights and she realizes that this is the same place where her parents were shot and she thinks that maybe this person would know something about her parents. He wants me to kill someone. He might have asked Anjali to do the same. The voice says no one should know.

Tara stabs Nisha and tells her that I know Deep sent you here to break the engagement and I know he is cheating on me and now I won’t leave him and she plans to kill Deep.

Aarohi comes home and checks the diary and but doesn’t get any clue about Malik. Aarohi asks Surekha does she know anyone called Malik. She says she doesn’t know anyone by this name and leaves from there.

Tara says that why did Deep had to cheat on her. Deep comes home and she tells him to rest and she will get some water.

She mixes some poison in it and gives it to Deep. Deep faints and Tara asks him why he cheated and why he wanted to break the marriage he tells her that he wanted to stop the wedding because if she married Virat then everything would have gone to Virat.

Tara is happy to hear the reason and tells Deep that she knows that he only loves and he won’t cheat her.

She tells Deep to wash his face and she will get him some hot water, Deep gets up and he spots the knife.

Malik messages Aarohi and tells her that her target is in her house. Virat comes and accuses Deep that he is behind all this and punches him. Tara slaps him and tells him that Deep hasn’t done anything.

Aarohi gets a text from the inspector that he is waiting outside and he needs to tell her something urgently. He gives her a car number. The police tell her that the person who took her parents’ file came in this car and it was Virat.

Malik calls Aarohi and says why are you out. Go and complete your target. Aarohi picks the gun and points it at Virat.

Kumkum Bhagya: King and Abhi Discuss Pragya’s Accident

The episode starts with Abhi missing Pragya and he wonders why he cannot forget her. Meanwhile, Pragya also misses him and she gets a call from him but she doesn’t talk to him.

King is at a bar thinking of the incidents that occurred. Abhi also comes and sees a man drunk and the staff people are telling him not to drink anymore. Abhi asks him what is the name of his love. He says Laila. Laila is in Pragya's house and Shivani introduces her as her friend.

Pragya asks her why she is looking again and again at the window, she tells her that her crazy lover is standing outside and tells her to watch her love story in theatres on 7th September.

King tells Abhi that the police suspect that the chandelier that fell on Pragya was done by someone and does he have a clue who must be behind it. He tells him that police have said that the person who did it was present at the party.

He tells Abhi that John a waiter at his party knew was were the culprits and he was supposed to tell their names to his brother Robin but before that only he was murdered. Abhi is shocked to hear that John is dead.

Tanu comes and asks Robin why he didn’t give her morning tea. He tells her that he going to his village as his brother John died and may his murderers be caught soon. Tanu tells him that maybe it was an accident. He says no there is a witness to this murderer. Tanu is shocked to hear this.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Raman Is Unconscious

The episode starts with everyone trying to remove the rocks. Ishita tells Raman that the tunnel is shut. She tells him to be careful as every path is blocked and they need to find a new path to get out. Mani requests everyone to push the rock together.

Param says that nothing can happen now. Ishita and Raman will suffocate and die inside. Ishita tells Raman that she should have sent him first outside as he is injured he tells her to stop blaming herself and they need to find a path to get out of this pit.

Mani brings the policemen with him and they tell them that they need to blast this rock with a dynamite and then only they would be able to rescue them. Mani tells that they don’t have so much time in hand; the police tell them not to worry that the rescue team is on the way.

The media and reporters come there and ask about the condition about Raman and Ishita, Mani refuses to comment on anything. They reach their house where they start questioning Aalia and Mihika about it but seems like they are clueless about it.

The neighbors say we have faith that Raman and Ishita will get saved, don’t worry. Param says what are they doing, Raman and Ishita have to die, if they survive, they won’t spare me.

Ishita asks are you listening, we used to celebrate Independence Day where Appa used to stay. He says Appa is still there. She laughs and says yes, you remember about the function.

He tells Ishita that those days they used to not be able to stand each other and now see they can't live without each other. Ishita reminds him that they are together because of Ruhi. Raman takes a promise from Ishita that in his next coming lives she will only be his wife.

Raman recalls their moments and faints. She shouts wake up, is anyone there, help. She cries and says Simmi is outside, everyone has come, they will save us, you have to wake up for me, we have to do many things, and you can’t leave me.