He brings about the calmness and composure in my life: Mohena Singh on fiance Suyesh Rawat

MUMBAI: Mohena Singh, who is known for playing the role of Keerti in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is all set to tie the knot with Suyesh Rawat, a prince in real life. The actress is all praises for her would-be-husband.



In an interview with TimesofIndia.com, Mohena spoke about her fiance Suyesh Rawat. She told the daily, “We are definitely an ice and fire combination, he being the ice and I clearly being the fire. He brings about the calmness and composure in my life. I am completely bizarre and mad and he calms me. I love how Suyesh is so cool, and it's amazing. I have never met someone so honest and chivalrous. I have seen guys being chivalrous according to convenience. But Suyesh is just genuinely very well mannered, honest and chivalrous.”



The actress further told the daily that she can't be with someone who is dishonest and that she needed an honest partner and couldn't be happier than having Suyesh in her life. “When I met him for the first time, I was sold then and there itself to his honesty. He was so honest and genuine. Being cool is not carrying a swag and attitude, it is actually when you can be yourself, let your loved one be as they are and sees life as beautiful, and Suyesh is exactly genuine,” said Mohena.