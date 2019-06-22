News

He’s a good actor, he will kill it: Hina Khan on Karan Singh Grover playing Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

22 Jun 2019

MUMBAI: Hina Khan became a household name with her portrayal of an innocent bahu Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She broke her innocent bahu image by playing the role of the iconic vamp Komolika in the ongoing popular soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Her fans loved how she aced her character and how her style game was always on point. So, when she left the show to fulfil her film commitments, her fans were disheartened. But viewers are now hooked to the TV screens as new and interesting track of Mr Bajaj has started off.

For the uninitiated, the handsome actor Karan Singh Grover is essaying the role of Mr Bajaj.

And now, during an AMA session on Twitter, Hina revealed whether she likes Karan as Mr Rishabh Bajaj. One of the fans asked Hina,"#AskHina did u like karan as Mr. Bajaj."

The actress answered by writing, “Honestly, haven’t seen the show but I did watch him perform in bits n pieces on insta and I loved him as Bajaj.. he’s a good actor and he will kill it, m sure.. plz do watch kasauti and give him the same amount of love infact more thn you showered on me as komo.”

Take a look below. 

