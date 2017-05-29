Heartbroken Jhanvi to leave the country in Zee TV’s Woh Apna Sa

Zee TV’s Woh Apna Sa (Alchemy Productions) is keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with unlimited dose of drama.

Ever since Nisha’s (Riddhi Dogra) reality got exposed in front of the family, ardent fans of the show are waiting for Jhanvi (Disha Parmar) and Aditya’s love story to begin.

As we saw in last episode, Baba Saa (Vikram Sahu) realizes Jhanvi’s soft corner for Aditya, and asked her to marry him. However, this time again Jhanvi will face a tough time and will be left heartbroken.

Aditya will decide not to marry again, and will announce this shocking news in front of the family. When Jhanvi will learn about Aditya’s decision, she will be heartbroken, and decide to leave the country to stay away from Aditya.

Will Aditya realize Jhanvi’s love and bring her back?

We buzzed Disha but she remained unavailable to comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.