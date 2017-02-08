Helly Shah approached for Colors’ Devanshi

It seems like Helly Shah is in demand!!

The actress, who was tailor-made for the role of Swara in Colors’ popular daily Swaragini, was recently one of the top contenders to bagging the lead role opposite the Oberoi brother, Omkaara in Star Plus’ Dil Boley Oberoi.

Now, she is in contention to playing the grown-up version of Devanshi in the popular Colors show.

As per a credible source, “Helly Shah is being considered for the titular role in Devanshi post the leap. The channel and production house (Full House Media) are keen on signing the actress. However, things are yet to be finalized.”

When contacted, Helly told us, “It is true that I am approached. But there is nothing more than that to say.”

We buzzed Producer Sonali Jaffer, but did not reach out to her.

As we know, the role of Devanshi is presently played by child actor Kashvi Kothari. The show is all set for a big leap in mid-February.

We also buzzed the channel spokesperson, but failed to get any response.

We hope Helly bags this plump offer!!