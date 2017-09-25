Helly Shah, best known for playing Swara in "Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur", says she will only act in films if she likes her character and not because of a co-star.

"I don't have anyone special in my mind with whom I would like to debut with in Bollywood. For me, the most important thing would be the character that I would get to play. If I like it, then only I will do a film. It can be with anyone," Helly said in a statement.

She does have some favourites in Bollywood though.

"I like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra a lot. But I don't copy them. I just look and enjoy their work. I feel Alia has started doing some really nice work."

(Source: IANS)



