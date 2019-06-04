Here is our list of top TV shows to look forward to!

MUMBAI: There are an array of shows that are all set to entertain the audiences with their unique concepts. Here is a list of shows that one can look forward to in the near future.



Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum



Starring Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Karan Vir Grover, the show looks quite fresh. The story of the show is about a couple giving a second chance to their disturbed love life (Also Read: Dipika Kakar to play an actress in her next on Star Plus).





Colors’ show Bepanah Pyar, starring Pearl V Puri, Ishita Dutta, and Aparna Dixit in pivotal roles, has an intriguing storyline. The complicated characters and mystery behind them have already made a strong buzz among the audiences. The promos and the promotional strategies for the shows have captivated viewers. The show promises to be an interesting watch.

Vish



Yet another supernatural drama is in store for viewers. Vish will see the comebacks of four prominent actors namely Debina Bonnerjee, Krrip Kapur Suri, Sana Maqbul, and Vishal Vasishtha. Given the fact that the supernatural genre is in trend, Vish is surely going to be an interesting watch.

Shrimad Bhagwat, an upcoming mythological show on Colors, will spread the teachings and stories of Lord Krishna. Actors Rajniesh Duggal and Shiny Doshi, who are roped in to play Krishna and Radha respectively, have not done mythological shows prior to this, which gives the show a fresh feel.

Sony TV’s upcoming show Isharon Isharon Mein starring Mudit Nayar and Simran Pareenja in the lead roles will revolve around a deaf and mute couple. The unique concept already makes it appealing.

Bollywood’s sensational diva Kareena Kapoor Khan will be venturing into television with Dance India Dance. Ace choreographers Bosco and Raftaar will also join Kareena as the judges on the show. The concept and format of the show will see a few changes, and Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar has been roped in as a host.

After the success of the first season of Dance Deewane, the show is all set to rule the hearts of the audiences yet again. Madhuri’s stunning presence teamed up with Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia’s expertise and Arjun Bijlani’s humour seems like a perfect recipe for a successful show.

Going with the trend of supernatural shows, Zee TV’s Aghori will churn out stories revolving around the lives of Aghoris. Gaurav Chopra will make a comeback with the show.

Well, the list looks quite promising. Which show are you looking forward to watching? Post your views in the comments section below.