Here’s how Pearl V Puri IMPRESSED his Naagin co-stars!

MUMBAI: Currently seen as Mahir in Colors' Naagin 3, actor Pearl V Puri will star in Bepannah Pyaar, which is yet another project by Balaji Telefilms.

There is no doubt that Pearl is a brilliant actor. Moreover, being a soulful singer, he has crooned a single with his Naagin co-star Anita Hassanandani titled Peerh Meri.

The video narrates the very touching story of a married couple where the husband is informed that his wife is suffering from amnesia, after which he emotionally expresses his pain and love for his wife through the song. The song has been released, and Pearl is being lauded for his voice. While he is known for his acting chops, Pearl’s singing has suddenly come into the limelight!

Pearl shares a good bond with his Naagin co-stars and recently sang two beautiful lines while on a break on the sets of the show.

We are in love with Pearl’s voice! What about you?