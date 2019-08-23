News

Here’s the next BIG TWIST in Kundali Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Aug 2019 10:31 AM

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya is gearing up for a major twist in the show.

Viewers will see big revelations in the upcoming episode.

Mahesh gains consciousness and reveals the truth behind Preeta’s innocence and Prithvi’s evil intentions. Rishab feels guilty about not trusting Preeta.

In the upcoming episode, Karan also learns about this and feels terrible about blaming Preeta for everything that happened with the Luthra family.

Karan further regrets that he has spoiled Preeta’s life and is punishing her for something she has not done.

It will be interesting to see what he does next.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Kundali Bhagya, Preeta, Rishabh, Sherlin, ongoing track of Kundali Bhagya, Rishabh and Sherlin married, Kundali Bhagya Storyline, Kundali Bhagya Spoiler Alert, Kundali Bhagya Written Updates, Zee TV, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shradha Arya, Manit Joura, TellyChakkar, Spoiler Alert,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Arjun Bijlani visits Wagha Border

In pics: Arjun Bijlani visits Wagha Border
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Rajev Paul
Yashashri Masurkar
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Bhavna Khatri
Bhavna Khatri
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja

past seven days