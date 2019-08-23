Here’s the next BIG TWIST in Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya is gearing up for a major twist in the show.



Viewers will see big revelations in the upcoming episode.



Mahesh gains consciousness and reveals the truth behind Preeta’s innocence and Prithvi’s evil intentions. Rishab feels guilty about not trusting Preeta.



In the upcoming episode, Karan also learns about this and feels terrible about blaming Preeta for everything that happened with the Luthra family.



Karan further regrets that he has spoiled Preeta’s life and is punishing her for something she has not done.



It will be interesting to see what he does next.



