Here’s the next BIG TWIST in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke (Director’s Kut) has been gaining a lot of love from the audiences.



In the previous episodes, we saw that Kunal decides to tell Kuhu that he is not marrying her because he loves her but just because his mother Meenakshi has other intentions.



The upcoming episodes will showcase major drama, twists, and a lot of entertainment.



A source close to the project revealed that a dramatic sequence will take place at Kunal’s bachelor party.



According to our sources, Mama spikes everybody’s drinks. Thus, all the family members are in an intoxicated condition. In a drunken state, Nanu call for dancers at the party.



