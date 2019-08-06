News

Here’s the next BIG TWIST in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Aug 2019 06:49 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke (Director’s Kut) has been gaining a lot of love from the audiences.

In the previous episodes, we saw that Kunal decides to tell Kuhu that he is not marrying her because he loves her but just because his mother Meenakshi has other intentions.

The upcoming episodes will showcase major drama, twists, and a lot of entertainment.

A source close to the project revealed that a dramatic sequence will take place at Kunal’s bachelor party.

According to our sources, Mama spikes everybody’s drinks. Thus, all the family members are in an intoxicated condition. In a drunken state, Nanu call for dancers at the party.

How do you think Kuhu will react to the situation? Post your views in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Star Plus, Mishti, Shaheer Sheikh, Ritvik Arora, Rhea Sharma, Lata Sabharwal, Rupal Patel, Deepak Gheewala, Sanjeev Jotangia, Sangeeta Kapure, Trishaa Chatterjee, Kaveri Priyam, Jay Pathak, Drama, TV show, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Pictures from the set of Dance India Dance

Pictures from the set of Dance India Dance
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Sarah Jane Dias
Sarah Jane Dias
Bhavna Khatri
Bhavna Khatri
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin

past seven days