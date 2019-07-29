News

Here’s why Hina Khan is ‘HOMESICK’!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Jul 2019 07:00 PM
MUMBAI: Hina Khan has been working very hard not only on her show and the characters that she plays today but also on her fitness and lifestyle.

While her career and the hard work has made her an inspiration for many today, her dedication to fitness is also something we all should learn from. She frequently posts videos of her working out and keeping a check on her diet. Hina is busy with the shoot of her big Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Lines.

Owing to her hectic shoot schedule, she has not been able to spend much time with her family and has been missing them all along. Hina recently shared a post of her family and said that she is a tad bit homesick and is missing spending time with her loved ones.

Take a look.

Hina is extremely close to her family. She had put up a number of vacation pictures when they went to the Maldives for a vacation a few months ago. The talented actress has been a part of TV shows in the likes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Bigg Boss.

