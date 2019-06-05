News

Here’s your CHANCE to MEET Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Pooja Banerjee!

MUMBAI: Pooja Banerjee makes us smile in ways more than one with her chirpy smile and charming face. Even as Nivedita Basu in her Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the dimpled beauty is nothing less than a rockstar!

While we absolutely enjoy watching her on the show and the fun moments she engages in on the sets and with her colleagues off the screens, we also want to know all the places she spends time at when not shooting!

And just as we were wondering about the same, Pooja put up a post with her husband Sandeep and mentioned that she is spending time with her favourite person with at her favourite place, which happens to be a restaurant called Baraanaa.

So now that you know where Pooja Banerjee loves to party, how much are you looking forward to meet her at this restaurant next?

 
