Here is the list of Gul Khan's upcoming projects!

MUMBAI:
Gul Khan, the maker of unconventional shows like Kulfii Kumarr Bajewala and Ishqbaaz is on a creative high. It has not been long that TellyChakkar reported about she launching two new shows on Star Plus under her banner 4 Lions Films.
Out of the two shows, one show is based on Bhojpuri background, tentatively titled as Namak- featuring actor Kranti Prakash Jha in the lead role (Read here
: http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/kranti-prakash-jha-play-the-lead-gul-khans-next-star-plus-190301
).
Another is a horror- based show, where we will see Ishqbaaaz-fame Leenesh Mattoo and Kaleerein-fame Aditi Sharma, who was last seen in Naagin 3, playing as the leads (Read here
: http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/post-ishqbaaaz-leenesh-mattoo-play-the-lead-opposite-kaleerein-fame-aditi-sharma-gul-khan
).
Now, according to our sources, the production house is tentatively churning out another project for Star Plus. On probing further, we came to know the storyline of the show is inspired by the two famous movies-- Dear Zindagi and Jab We Met.
For now, Gul’s shows-Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Nazar, and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala are currently running on Star Plus.
Stay tuned to this space for further updates!
Add new comment