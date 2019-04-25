Here is why Vikas Gupta is a complete woman’s man

Vikas Gupta is known as the mastermind of television and was last seen on the show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. He was also seen as the host of MTV’s Ace of Space. The ace producer has a massive fan following.

Vikas is very famous in the television industry and has a lot of friends who love him and whom he frequently hangs out with. Vikas is one of the celebrities who are quite active on social media. He frequently shares funny posts with his friends and family and entertains his fans.

If you notice Vikas’s profile, you will see that he is a ladies’ man and is surrounded by them. He has mainly female friends including Erica, Chetana, Surbhi, and Divya.

Here are some of the adorable posts of Vikas and his gal pals.

Divya Agarwal who won the show Ace of Space also shared a great friendship with the mastermind of the television

Here are some of the other posts

