Here is why Vikas Gupta is a complete woman’s man

25 Apr 2019 06:50 PM

Vikas Gupta is known as the mastermind of television and was last seen on the show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. He was also seen as the host of MTV’s Ace of Space. The ace producer has a massive fan following.

Vikas is very famous in the television industry and has a lot of friends who love him and whom he frequently hangs out with. Vikas is one of the celebrities who are quite active on social media. He frequently shares funny posts with his friends and family and entertains his fans.

If you notice Vikas’s profile, you will see that he is a ladies’ man and is surrounded by them. He has mainly female friends including Erica, Chetana, Surbhi, and Divya.

Here are some of the adorable posts of Vikas and his gal pals.

11111

2222

3333

Divya Agarwal who won the show Ace of Space also shared a great friendship with the mastermind of the television

444

5555

Here are some of the other posts  

6666

7777

