Here's how Zee TV’s Jamai Raja will reach its climax

Every good thing comes to an end!

Zee TV’s most popular show Jamai Raja produced by Sagar Pictures and Grazing Goat, wrapped its shoot on 28 February.

The show boasted of talented actors namely Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma, Shiny Doshi, Achint Kaur, Mouli Ganguly and others.

As per the ending plot, the show will take six months leap and have a happy ending. Kareena (Shagun Ajmani) will die after meeting with an accident while Mahi (Shiny) will give birth to twins and live a happy life with Satya (Ravi).

The entire cast and crew wrapped up the shoot with a cake sent by Zee TV. We have also heard that on Ravi's insistence, the cast and crew performed a puja on set to mark it's end.

The most touching moment came when actors associated with the show got emotional as they wrapped up shoots.

Here are few pictures on Instagram posted by them with emotional messages. Have a look!

First morning after jamai's wrap ...woke up to this beautiful gesture, thank you @zeetv_official this means so much A post shared by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on Feb 28, 2017 at 11:17pm PST

So after 3 successful years, Jamai Raja wraps up. Although I came much later i developed an emotional bond in a short period with the show and its beautiful cast. My best wishes to every member of Jamai Raja family! #love #family #beautiful #fun #instagood A post shared by Sara Arfeen Khan (@saraarfeenkhan) on Feb 28, 2017 at 10:08am PST

Memories lasts forever .. The last shoot selfie with Jamairaja family beautiful journey... Wish each and everyone who has been part of this show a glorious future and loads of happiness.... A post shared by Mouli :) (@mouliganguly) on Feb 28, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

Last #scene of jamairaja It's hard to say #goodbye... So never say good bye coz on one #sunny day we will #meet #again will miss all of you A post shared by Mouli :) (@mouliganguly) on Feb 28, 2017 at 7:48pm PST

My favourite buddy @ravidubey2312 super cool, hard working and a very dedicated human. I wish him all the best for his future and may he only rises higher n higher as he deserves the best! #love #friends #fun #instagood #picoftheday A post shared by Sara Arfeen Khan (@saraarfeenkhan) on Feb 28, 2017 at 10:27am PST

On set selfie...going to miss all of u... A post shared by Rajeswari Datta (@dattarajeswari) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:09am PST

Jamai Raja will be replaced by Piyaa Albela from 6 March.