Here's how Zee TV’s Jamai Raja will reach its climax

Every good thing comes to an end!
Zee TV’s most popular show Jamai Raja produced by Sagar Pictures and Grazing Goat, wrapped its shoot on 28 February.
The show boasted of talented actors namely Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma, Shiny Doshi, Achint Kaur, Mouli Ganguly and others.
As per the ending plot, the show will take six months leap and have a happy ending. Kareena (Shagun Ajmani) will die after meeting with an accident while Mahi (Shiny) will give birth to twins and live a happy life with Satya (Ravi).
The entire cast and crew wrapped up the shoot with a cake sent by Zee TV. We have also heard that on Ravi's insistence, the cast and crew performed a puja on set to mark it's end.
The most touching moment came when actors associated with the show got emotional as they wrapped up shoots.
Here are few pictures on Instagram posted by them with emotional messages. Have a look!
It's a little tough to squeeze myriad memories of 'Jamai Raja' into a little space here. A journey that finally rests today although I left a little earlier but it bestowed upon me a lot.. from money, a name, a good set of friends, a superb chemistry #sidni onscreen which made me realize that I could also romance well and much more! I groomed, grew up, evolved as a person in the last two years!! It was a good journey with @ravidubey2312 @chintzykaur @iam_reyhna @amrin15 @gautam.sharma13 @rajugauli79 @shagun08, @shaahidamir I have missed you all and will always be in touch!! @ravidubey2312 ravi pls dont cry much ok:)))))
Jamai Raja will be replaced by Piyaa Albela from 6 March.
