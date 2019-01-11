Here's the EXCLUSIVE TRACK of Sab TV's Jijaji Chhat Par Hai

MUMBAI: SAB TV’s Jijaji Chhat Par Hai will soon see some new drama. Read on to know more!



Nai tells Murari about Bijandar's (his assistant) liking towards Elaichi. Murari gets angry and fires Bijandar. Now, Murari needs a married salesman for his shop. Pancham turns Pintu into his wife and gets the job. Elaichi has a love-at-first-sight moment with Pancham. Murari gives them the barsati to stay. Elaichi secretly figures out that Pintu is not a man.



Chote instigates Murari to take Pancham's loyalty test. Chhatanki sends Karuna fake notes and Murari decides to use them for the test. Elaichi is enjoying the pranks on Pancham. Sunita and Elaichi tease Pintoo about waxing. Elaichi trains Pancham to sell lehengas. The daroga is investigating the fake currency case.



Murari gets a dream of his dad's reincarnation in his house. Pintu uses his pregnancy (Elaichi's idea) for Pancham's raise in salary and is successful. Little does he know that Murari links it with his dad's reincarnation and tells him it’s his dad in Pintu's womb.



Elaichi blackmails Pancham for a treat, as she saved him, and Murari snubs them. Murari asks Karuna to pamper Pintu as she is carrying his dad in her womb. Pintu extorts food and drinks in the name of his pregnancy. In the celebratory event, Pintu dances and falls.



Murari asks Pintu to go for a sonography. All hell breaks loose. Then, Elaichi comes up with an idea to end the pregnancy drama. Pancham enacts as if he is possessed by Murari's dad. Pintu comes and states it was gastric trouble and not pregnancy.



Are you excited to watch these sequences? Hit the comments section below!