Hetal turns out to be Sahil's real wife; helps Raman and Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

14 Jun 2019 09:12 AM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama. Ishita and Raman are trying their best to expose Sahil and free themselves.

In the upcoming episode, Manish helps Ishita but takes all the blame on himself and saves Sahil.

Ishita and Raman are shocked to hear his confession. They are in for more trouble now.

There seems to be no way out for them.

Ishita is shocked to know that Hetal, the lady working at their place, is none other than Sahil’s wife. She offers to help Ishita and Raman.

It will be interesting to see how Hetal helps them come out of this mess. 

