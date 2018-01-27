Hiba Nawab down with Dengue; hospitalized!

Mumbai, 27 January 2018: The pretty looking TV actress Hiba Nawab, who is currently seen in SAB TV’s Jijaji Chhat Par Hai (Edit II Productions), is down with Dengue.

The Tere Sheher Mein (Star Plus) fame started felling feverous and on consulting a doctor, she got diagnosed with Dengue.

When we contacted Hiba, her mother Rusha answered the call and shared, “It’s been four days since she is been hospitalized. I am worried as she is down with high fever and her platelets are dropping rapidly. I am hoping and praying that she gets well soon.”

We wish Hiba a speedy recovery!