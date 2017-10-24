TellyChakkar has a breaking news that will excite all the Hiba Nawab fans and not to forget Qubool Hai!. Khan’s production 4 Lions Films is already making big shows on tube currently. Now, TellyChakkar has learnt that the makers are planning to make another new show on the lines of their past daily.

If a credible source is to be believed, Gul Khan is planning to make a new show for her favorite channel Star Plus. “Everything is at very nascent stage. They have just pitched the show and will start shooting for the pilot by the end of this week,” a little birdie informed us.

Earlier, Ishqbaaaz which is another series from Gul Khan's banner did wonders for the above mentioned GEC.

Despite talks being on very early stage, the makers have already signed TV actor Hiba Nawab for the lead character. Nawab was last seen on Bhaag Bakool Bhaag and has agreed to come on board. Nothing is known about her character as of now.

However, what is most enticing is, the show is tentatively titled Haan Qubool Hai!. If whispers are to be believed the said show is a run of the mill love story and will be a standalone series. “The talks are already on. It won’t have any relation with the Surbhi Jyoti show. Unlike the Zee TV show, this one won’t be a story with a Muslim religion background.

As for the title, if not Haan Qubool Hai! it will be something around Qubool Hai!,” the source added.

We also heard, Star has already liked the concept of the show but if things don’t fall in place, the series might be shifted to Star Bharat.

We tried to get in touch with Hiba but she remained unavailable. Gul Khan, the head honcho of 4 Lions Films followed the middle path, she said, “I’m not doing any show based on a Muslim background right now. As for the future never say never!”

If the channel commences and the show comes out it surely will be a good collaboration of Gul and Hiba.