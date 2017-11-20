It’s raining breakings on TellyChakkar! And here we have yet another exclusive news for our lovely readers.

Along with Partners, SAB TV is all set to launch a new show which will be produced by Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain makers Edit II Productions. It will be comedy drama titled, Jijaji Chhat Pe Hain.

According to our sources, the makers have roped in the gorgeous Hiba Nawab, who was last seen in Colors’ Bhaag Bakool Bhaag. She will play the female protagonist. Other actors have joined her are Bhabhiji fame Anup Upadhyay, Yogesh Tripathi and Soma Rathod.

Soma and Anup will play her parents and Yogesh will be seen enacting a barber. The casting for male lead is still on.

As per the plot, the male lead and his friend Pinto will be seen as aspiring singers, on a look out a rental apartment. Elaichi’s (Hiba) father will be a strict one and would prefer renting out his place only to a married couple.

Hence, the boys will decide to fake their identity. Interestingly, Pinto in guise of a girl, will stage his marriage with the male protagonist. However, Elaichi will be aware about their truth.

The show hit the floors in the first week of December and will launch by end of the month. It will tentatively occupy the timeslot of 9pm which currently airs Saajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo.

We buzzed Hiba and Producer, Binaifer Kohli but they remained unavailable to comment.

For the uninitiated, Hiba was also in talks for Gul Khan’s upcoming show on Star Plus. Since the channel has been delaying its projects, Hiba chose to give a nod to the SAB TV venture.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!