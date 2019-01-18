Hilarious video on how KJo took revenge on Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul

MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul recently grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons. They appeared as guests in an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 6 and Hardik made some controversial statements on women and sex which did not go down well with public.



Hardik not only was trolled for his remarks but both the cricketers were suspended by The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).



In fact, Karan Johar, who is the host of the show, was also trolled for encouraging their remarks. Now memes and videos on the filmmaker destroying the career of the cricketers are doing the rounds of social media.