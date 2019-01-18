News

Hilarious video on how KJo took revenge on Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul

18 Jan 2019
MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul recently grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons. They appeared as guests in an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 6 and Hardik made some controversial statements on women and sex which did not go down well with public. 

Hardik not only was trolled for his remarks but both the cricketers were suspended by The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). 

In fact, Karan Johar, who is the host of the show, was also trolled for encouraging their remarks. Now memes and videos on the filmmaker destroying the career of the cricketers are doing the rounds of social media.
 
One such hilarious video is a morphed one from the controversial episode wherein Karan Johar can be seen asking KL Rahul what, according to him, is the most overrated film of 2018; to which, Rahul replies that he found Dhadak to be overrated, and then Karan can be seen laughing in such a way as if he was going to take revenge on them for taking the name of the film produced by him. The video hilariously hints as if Karan Johar took revenge by landing them in trouble. 

Take a look at the funny video below:
