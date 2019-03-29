News

Himika Bose and Omkar Kulkarni in MX Player and TVF Play’s Insiders

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Mar 2019
MUMBAI: It’s raining digital content!

TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates from the digital world.

Now, the latest update is that MX Player and TVF Play are coming up with a new web-series titled Insiders. It is a madcap comedy show about a bunch of teenagers and a journey that they take on to kill time when their parents meet and hangout. The series is a take on the eccentric imagination of three teenage boys—Shiv, Rabbi, and Aneesh—who create a self-proclaimed club called Insiders and their adventures together.

According to our sources, actors Himika Bose and Omkar Kulkarni have been roped in to play pivotal roles in the project. Omkar was a part of Marathi movie Bedardi, whereas Himika has been a part of several TVF videos.

We tried contacting Himika and Omkar, but they remained unavailable for comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
