Himmanshoo Malhotra and Amruta Khanvilkar’s romantic message for each other

View this post on Instagram
A sentence unknowingly spoken in a divine moment of life helped TOUCHED so many hearts @amrutakhanvilkar Thank you for being my guide & pillar of strength always Have been receiving this video since a month in my DM again and again hence decided to open a new TikTok account. Let’s spread positivity & awareness amongst our incredible youth there too. #nachbaliye7 #tiktok you can follow me @himanshuashokmalhotra on tiktok too #spreadpositivity #spreadawareness #socialmedia
View this post on Instagram
@himanshuashokmalhotra Nothing in this world defines or describes you more than this video and what you said .... it has and will always stay in the minds of people This is not some bday post or an opportunity to shout how amazing you are ... what a good human being you are .... this is just one of those many many days in our life when I tell you “himi why are you so good “ You have transformed not only me but so many people who have had the privilege of knowing you ... May your goodness spread all over the world and make this world a better place to live Well your love, goodness and so much more has made this world a better place for me. #godblessyoualways #2ndapril #happybday #himi
Which actress looks gorgeous in the bling outfit?
Do you like Mouni Roy's transformation?
Add new comment