Himmanshoo Malhotra and Amruta Khanvilkar’s romantic message for each other

MUMBAI: Himmanshoo Malhotra and Amruta Khanvilkar are one of the most adorable couples of television; the two were the winners of Nach Baliye Season 7 and had won the hearts of the judges and the audiences.



The concept of Nach Baliye Season 7 was a little different as the show was not only about dance but also gave the audiences insights into the lives of these couples. For the first time, audience voting was the deciding factor.



In one episode, Himmanshoo said something that just stole the hearts of the judges and audiences. He said that if the person doesn’t exist only, then what would we do by recalling his or her mistakes?



Himmanshoo shared the video on his social media account and said that since his fans were sending him this video, he decided to open a TikTok account and share it. He feels grateful that what he has said has touched so many hearts. He thanked his wife for being his support and pillar of strength.



Today is Himmanshoo’s birthday, and Amruta shared the same video and wrote, ‘Nothing in this world defines or describes you more than this video and what you said .... it has and will always stay in the minds of people This is not some bday post or an opportunity to shout how amazing you are ... what a good human being you are .... this is just one of those many many days in our life when I tell you “himi why are you so good “ You have transformed not only me but so many people who have had the privilege of knowing you ... May your goodness spread all over the world and make this world a better place to live Well your love, goodness and so much more have made this world a better place for me.’



