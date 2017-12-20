Hina accuses Vikas of touching her; Akash changes the game like a BOSS!

This time the Bigg Boss 11 contestants turn too serious and give their best when it comes to winning the captaincy task. Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 will see housemates gearing up for the second day of the luxury budget task, “BB Poultry Farm”.

The first round saw Hina Khan becoming the first contender for captaincy task as she successfully saved her golden egg. However, Puneesh Sharma and Arshi Khan lost it after housemates threw their eggs in the pool.

And now the housemates are going all out to play their game on its second day. The makers of the show have released yet another video in which one can see vikas Gupta is trying to protect his eggs. While he protects it, other housemates try to snatch and go to every extent to throw Vikas Gupta’s egg in the pool.

While snatching, Vikas Gupta falls on Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde. Angry Hina tells Vikas that he can’t touch anyone. She accuses him of deliberately falling and touching them.

Vikas hits back saying that how Hina is taking the wrong advantage of being a woman as she is the one who is touching him. The two get into a heated argument.

Later, Akash Dadlani really proves that he is not an underdog! He is infact the one who knows every contestant very nicely and what each of them is capable of. In many unseen footages of the show, Akash is seen calling Vikas and Priyank 'Ladies.' He very clearly knows that Vikas will not be able to defend himself when he plays against the former. And that's what came out, Akash very smartly, with full confidence suddenly barged in and took away Vikas Gupta’s egg.

He just simply snatches away and throws it in the pool like a boss. He changed the game in the best possible way to remove Vikas Gupta from captaincy race.

And you cannot miss Vikas Gupta's reaction to this!