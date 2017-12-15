HINA commands SHILPA not to use tap water; Twitter looses it YET AGAIN!

We keep repeating time and again that no other location can be as notorious as the Colors' Bigg Boss house!

Well, there has been another development, a shocking one yet again. Well, after a long time, everyone saw Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan getting into an argument. Last night's episode of Bigg Boss 11 saw Hina Khan complaining to Shilpa Shinde for using tap water in cooking.

Well it started off with Arshi Khan telling Hina about shilpa Shinde using tap water for cooking. She further added fuel to the fire by stating that Shilpa Shinde doesn’t use purified water for cooking.

Only then Hina realised that everyone’s stomach is upset because of the same. Hina went straight to Shilpa and asked her to stop using tap water. Shilpa replied saying that water boils while cooking and that it’s not harmful then.

However, Hina sticks to her point and asks Shilpa to stop using tap water in cooking food. Angry Shilpa tells that how Hina has raised the meaningless point. She also tells Vikas that she would stop being in the kitchen hereafter and that Arshi, Hina should look after the duties.

Twitter has had myriad reactions on their fight over water:Take a look:

.@eyehinakhan gets upset over Shilpa Shinde's cooking methods. Tune in to #BB11, tonight at 10:30 PM to catch all the entertainment. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/VDQSPwfIHw — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 14, 2017

Well, like always Twitter can’t stop laughing over Hina Khan’s newly raised issue in Bigg Boss 11 house. Twitterati are trolling her over the recent sneak peek video.

Check out how twitterati reacted to this act of Hina Khan over tap and RO water.

How normal party goers ask for drinks:



1 vodka,1 martini please



How #Hina does the same:



1 RO purified Vodka & 1 RO Purified Martini please.



Bartender: Bouncers,nikaalo isko bahar!#Priyank & #Luv : Sorry we can't#BB11 #BiggBoss11 — Kruti (@RealKruti101) December 14, 2017

After boiling tap water is safe for drinking and how many people in india accesses RO water??

Hina has to make an issue of everything!!

And arshi is no.1 chugalkhor@Shraddh9793 @kapilricky @tushnemma #BB11 — #WeWelcomeHifrek (@misty_basu) December 14, 2017

Q: Why #Hina lie so much ?



A: kyunki wo "RO" ka pani peeti hain #BB11 #BiggBoss11 — Soumit Ghosh (@G_soumit92) December 14, 2017

Tap water istemaal na kare abe to aaj hi kyu yaad ayi arshi ko...



phle 2 mahine se soye hue the kya bc



aur bigg boss ko bhi dikh ra h agr kuch galat hota to bigg boss khud mana kr dete #bb11 #WeekendKaVaar #MTVExtraDose #BBSneakPeek #biggbuzz #bb11onvoot #shikas #Shilpashinde — Anup Roxxx (@lapsol3) December 14, 2017

Footage cahhiye re baba...But am Glad Shilpa gave her back...RO se paani collect karo and she will use it....#BB11 #BiggBoss11 Two months have completed already and she is complaining now.Disgusting — neha raina (@indian26R) December 14, 2017

Wakil & Jagat mata story

Salman - Vikas India meh kitne gharo me tap water use karte hai?

Vikas - lag bhag sabhi ghro me

.

Salman to hina- kya shilpa tap water ka Pani ubhal kar leti hai?

.

Shilpa - Thank you Thank you Salman ji

.

Moral don't mess with Shixtpa #BB11 — Shubham Uike (@Shubh_vk) December 14, 2017

aaj tak #HinaKhan pata nahi tha pet kyun kharab ho raha tha.. #ArshiKhan ne tap water ki baat ko to samajh aaya! lol! is pagal aurat nahi pata ki water boil ho jata hai sabji mein and moreover jab r.o. nahi tha tab bhi to tap water hi use karte the sab. #BB11 #fakina — Avneet Singh (@AvneetSAvi) December 14, 2017

Teacher : list 3 basic necessities of Humans.#Hina : miss,i will answer.They are as follows:



1.Air

2.Purified Waterhttps://t.co/aIcmOklKtA



Teacher: Bahar jaa ke murgi bano!#BB11 #BiggBoss11 — Kruti (@RealKruti101) December 14, 2017