News

HINA commands SHILPA not to use tap water; Twitter looses it YET AGAIN!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Dec 2017 10:10 AM

We keep repeating time and again that no other location can be as notorious as the Colors' Bigg Boss house!

Well, there has been another development, a shocking one yet again. Well, after a long time, everyone saw Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan getting into an argument. Last night's episode of Bigg Boss 11 saw Hina Khan complaining to Shilpa Shinde for using tap water in cooking.

Well it started off with Arshi Khan telling Hina about shilpa Shinde using tap water for cooking. She further added fuel to the fire by stating that Shilpa Shinde doesn’t use purified water for cooking.

Only then Hina realised that everyone’s stomach is upset because of the same. Hina went straight to Shilpa and asked her to stop using tap water. Shilpa replied saying that water boils while cooking and that it’s not harmful then.

However, Hina sticks to her point and asks Shilpa to stop using tap water in cooking food. Angry Shilpa tells that how Hina has raised the meaningless point. She also tells Vikas that she would stop being in the kitchen hereafter and that Arshi, Hina should look after the duties.

Twitter has had myriad reactions on their fight over water:Take a look:

Well, like always Twitter can’t stop laughing over Hina Khan’s newly raised issue in Bigg Boss 11 house. Twitterati are trolling her over the recent sneak peek video.

Check out how twitterati reacted to this act of Hina Khan over tap and RO water.

What do you think? Will Salman Khan raise this topic on this weekend ka vaar? Will Hina Khan become the target yet again? 

For more such updates keep a tab on Tellychakkar.com





