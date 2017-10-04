Bigg Boss 11 is no doubt one hell of a controversial house. Squabbles and disputes surrounding the show are not just limited within the precincts of the glass walled mansion, they also have repercussions and reactions outside the house.

Happened so, that in one episode of Colors’ hit reality show, Hina Khan takes a dig at ex-contestant Kishwer Merchant. While talking to her co-contestants Hina reminisced about the incident of season nine when Kishwer spat in Rishabh’s water and the latter drank it. She termed Kishwar's actions to be“Gross!”

This clearly didn’t go well with ex-contestant who was the topic of discussion. Kishwer took to her social media account and posted the clip forewarning the TV actress Hina Khan about the toll the ambience of the house can take on one's mental cognition and the physical actions that ensue.

She also said, it has just been Hina’s first few days in the house and she (Kishwer)will be keeping an eye on her. In a bid to stop her from judging others, Merchant revealed that she too has heard a lot about Hina during her Yeh Rishta days. (We wonder what has she heard)

She further affirmed, she is trying to be a better person post the show. Her hubby Suyyash, commented on the post saying he’s proud of her.

Kishwer deleted the post later on. However, TellyChakkar.com has a screenshot of it.

Take a look...