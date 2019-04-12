News

Hina Khan dedicates a song to her beau Rocky Jaiswal

MUMBAI: We all know that Hina Khan’s beau Rocky Jaiswal is working on his upcoming project Doorman in London. And it seems Hina is missing him way too much.

The actress has been posting various videos and pictures on her social media handle, and now she has posted something special.

Although she is caught up with a hectic work schedule, she took out time and dedicated a song, Tu Saath Hai, to Rocky.

Currently, she is not only acting in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, but is also occupied with a film project. She is portraying the role of a fashion magazine's editor in Vikram Bhatt's upcoming women-centric movie.

In addition to being a talented and versatile actress, Hina is also known for her style, and she has transformed from a girl next door to a diva in the true sense. She is a fitness enthusiast and has a massive fan following on social media.

