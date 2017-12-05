Hot Downloads

Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Avika Gor
Avika Gor
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Vaani Kapoor & Sushant Singh Rajput
Shuddh Desi Romance
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra

quickie
Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

more quickie Click Here

quickie
One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which bride looks most stunning in her wedding attire?

Which bride looks most stunning in her wedding attire?
previous polls Click Here

Rate It

Who looks pretty in red?

Who looks pretty in red?

rate more Click here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Hina Khan gets emotional in Bigg Boss; this time due to Yeh Rishta…

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Dec 2017 05:18 PM

Hate her or love her, Hina Khan has been one of the prime reasons why the ardent fans are still hooked on to watching Bigg Boss (EndemolShine India) on Colors.

The TV beauty knows to play her game in front of the cameras quite well. Whether it is her anger or sobbing, Hina is a visual treat for all those eyes looking out for controversies. In an exclusive unseen video of the house, Hina Khan was captured getting emotional once again. However, this time it was for a very positive reason!

The lady felt nostalgic about her debut TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus. It so happened that while Puneesh and Hina were sitting in the garden area, they heard a song being played at a function near the set.

(Also Read: Why the backlash Hina Khan is receiving from the industry is just too much!)

Hearing the musical, Hina was surprised and teary eyed.

Over constant interrogation by Puneesh, Hina expressed that the musical was a wedding tune from her former show and that it is quite a rage, especially in Jaipur and Rajasthan.

The song Hina was talking about was Dil se bandhi ek dor.

Cannot recollect? Browse the song on the internet and you’ll realize that the song is actually quite famous!

Tags > Bigg Boss, Colors tv, Hina Khan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai, EndemolShine India,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top