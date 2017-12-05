Hina Khan gets emotional in Bigg Boss; this time due to Yeh Rishta…

Hate her or love her, Hina Khan has been one of the prime reasons why the ardent fans are still hooked on to watching Bigg Boss (EndemolShine India) on Colors.

The TV beauty knows to play her game in front of the cameras quite well. Whether it is her anger or sobbing, Hina is a visual treat for all those eyes looking out for controversies. In an exclusive unseen video of the house, Hina Khan was captured getting emotional once again. However, this time it was for a very positive reason!

The lady felt nostalgic about her debut TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus. It so happened that while Puneesh and Hina were sitting in the garden area, they heard a song being played at a function near the set.

Hearing the musical, Hina was surprised and teary eyed.

Over constant interrogation by Puneesh, Hina expressed that the musical was a wedding tune from her former show and that it is quite a rage, especially in Jaipur and Rajasthan.

The song Hina was talking about was Dil se bandhi ek dor.

Cannot recollect? Browse the song on the internet and you’ll realize that the song is actually quite famous!