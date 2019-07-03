News

Hina Khan gets a WARNING!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Jul 2019 08:38 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most celebrated actors on television today.

Not only has she proved that she is a versatile actress but also that she is one of the most stylish personalities our television industry can boast of today. Apart from this, the ones thing that Hina is dedicated to apart from her relationship with Rocky is her fitness. Rain or shine, Hina makes sure to workout and sweat those extra calories.

However, currently she is on a work trip where she has to compromise on certain foods which her trainer Vicky has particularly asked her to avoid.

Vicky often keeps a tap on her social media profile to make sure that she is eating right and following her diet and this time too, he saw her eating mangoes and casually warned her that the more she binges the tougher her workout sessions will get once she is back!

Hina also mentioned in her videos that mangoes is a complete no-no for her but since she is on a work trip, she is eating and also that she does not recommend others to follow all what she does since every individual has a different body type.

 

Are you listening to what Hina has to say and do you agree with her? Show your love for the lady in the comments section below!

