Hina Khan looks RAVISHING without MAKEUP; check out her photos

By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jul 2019 03:25 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan, who is one of the most popular and stylish television actresses, is an active social media user. The actress, who is geared up for her film projects, regularly updates her fans about her whereabouts via her social media platforms.

The actress, known for earning appreciations for her performances in TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently added a few pictures of herself on social media in which she looks like a ravishing beauty. She has shared some no makeup pictures of herself in which she looks vivacious. She can be seen wearing a multi - coloured jumpsuit as she poses for the pictures. The sun - kissed pictures of the beautiful actress will definitely be a treat for her fans to watch!

Hina was last seen in Kasauti Zindagii Kay, and now, she is all set to be seen as Nazia in the film, Lines. She is currently shooting for her next project.
